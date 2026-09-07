How an MLA’s aide became the latest flashpoint for Congress in Keralam

Four months into office, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala is showing signs of an internal power struggle, with a controversy over the role of an MLA’s aide in government affairs bringing into focus the larger question of how far personal staff of elected representatives can intervene in government and party matters.

The row involving Congress MLA Ramya Haridas, a former Lok Sabha member, and her aide Palayam Pradeep has become an embarrassment for the party and prompted questions within Congress over the conduct of elected representatives and those who work closely with them.

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The controversy erupted on September 4 after a meeting at the block panchayat office in Chirayinkeezhu, the constituency Haridas represents. Pradeep, who has been associated with her since her days as an MP, was present at the meeting, which was attended by government officials.

Later, local Congress leader S Sajad questioned Pradeep’s presence at the meeting in a WhatsApp group. As the dispute escalated, Haridas, along with her supporters and Pradeep, went to Sajad’s house to discuss the issue. Youth Congress leader and district panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam was also present.

The discussion turned into a scuffle, footage of which was recorded on a mobile phone by one of the local leaders present at the house.

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The video shows Haridas hitting a local Congress worker on the face during the altercation. Another person is seen grabbing and twisting the MLA’s hand.

On Saturday, both sides filed complaints with the local police. However, an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, involving a non-bailable offence, was registered only against local leaders, including Sajad and Sajith. Police have not, so far, acted on the complaint against the MLA.

State leadership firefights

The state Congress leadership, meanwhile, appointed former state party chief M M Hassan to inquire into the incident. While Sajad and Sajith appeared before Hassan, Haridas did not physically appear before the senior leader.

Congress sources said complaints against Pradeep had been reaching the party for the past three months.

“On Friday, Pradeep attended an official meeting related to the implementation of SC/ST projects at Chirayinkeezhu. He should not have attended the meeting. Even local people’s representatives were not invited to the event. The MLA’s self-styled representative has no right to sit through an official meeting related to project implementation. There are allegations of attempts to influence civil contractors involved in the work,” a Congress source said.

Row revives memories

The controversy has revived memories within the party of the problems caused by the activities of aides during the previous Congress-led government, which was in office from 2011 to 2016.

During that period, an aide of then Congress legislator and minister Aryadan Muhammed was allegedly involved in the murder of a woman at a party office. The government also came under intense scrutiny after three close aides of then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were accused of links to the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Office during the infamous solar scam. The controversy seemingly contributed to the Congress-led UDF’s defeat in the 2016 Assembly elections and overshadowed Chandy’s standing as a popular leader.

Senior Congress leader and Minister K Muraleedharan said the latest incident had affected the party’s image.

“People’s representatives should be more vigilant. Party leaders should have first taken up their complaints with the leadership instead of going to the police. At the same time, an MLA should have the space to function. Her functioning should not be disrupted,” he told reporters.

As the issue snowballed, Haridas on Monday sought to play down the alleged attack on her by male leaders of the party.

“This is something that can happen in any party or even in any household. It can be sorted out through discussions,” she said in Palakkad.

This is not the first controversy involving Haridas’s personal staff. In 2021, when she was the MP from Alathur, members of her personal staff were accused of attacking a delivery worker at a hotel following a dispute over the delayed handing over of a food parcel.

Who is Ramya Haridas

Haridas represented the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency from 2019 to 2024. She had been handpicked as the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha election while serving as the president of a block panchayat in Kozhikode district.

She went on to carve out a distinctive political style, often connecting with people through songs and an informal, participatory approach. Her speeches at public functions frequently began with a popular film or devotional song.

But in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Haridas lost Alathur to CPI(M)’s K Radhakrishnan. She was subsequently fielded by the Congress in the 2024 Chelakkara Assembly by-election, but lost there as well.

The party later deputed her to Chirayinkeezhu, where she won the 2026 Assembly election.