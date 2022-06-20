The BJP’s 16 vs Azam Khan: Ruling party mobilises to storm Rampur in LS bypoll

Ahead of two crucial Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the BJP has thrown its weight behind capturing the constituency of Rampur that is the stronghold of veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan. The bypoll became necessary after Azam vacated the seat following his victory from the Rampur Assembly constituency in the state polls earlier this year.

Calculating that it has a bigger possibility of causing an upset in Rampur than in Azamgarh, which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav is attempting to retain for the Yadav family, the ruling party has deployed at least 16 state ministers to canvass among voters from their castes and those they can easily reach out to because of their portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed public meetings on Sunday while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address two public meetings on Tuesday, the last date of campaigning, in support of Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi. The BJP candidate, who is a former SP MLC, is up against Azam’s long-time associate Asim Raja.

Among the senior ministers touring Rampur frequently is Finance Minister Suresh Khanna who has so far met local traders’ associations, chartered accountants, and tax bar association lawyers. Minister for Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare Asim Arun, a former IPS officer, has addressed meetings of Jatav Dalits in various localities. The BJP has also deployed Minister for Secondary Education Gulab Devi and Minister of State for Revenue Anup Pradhan to reach out to Dalits.

To consolidate voters from the Lodh community, which is categorised as an Other Backward Class (OBC), the BJP has sent Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Union Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma and UP Minister for Irrigation Dharampal Singh to the constituency. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasada has addressed meetings of the Prabuddha Varg (intellectuals) and Brahmins.

While UP Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has been camping in the area, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Dharamvir Prajapati, Jaswant Saini, and Rakesh Sachan are some of the other ministers to have toured the constituency.

Meanwhile, in Azamgarh, the party’s election efforts are being overseen by Minister of State Girish Chandra Yadav and local leaders have been playing a more prominent role in the campaign. In the last few days, a few high-profile leaders such as minister and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Power Minister A K Sharma, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Deputy CM Maurya, and Cabinet ministers Anil Rajbhar and Surya Pratap Shahi have campaigned in the constituency. Ministers Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad who belong to parties allied to the BJP were seen on the stage when Adityanath addressed a rally there on Sunday.

“We are focusing more on Rampur because chances of winning that seat are more strong there compared to Azamgarh,” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express. “BJP had won this seat in the past. There is a bipolar contest due to a majority of Muslims. We have to avoid the division of Hindu votes. We have deployed ministers and leaders according to caste equations to attract voters. We are giving special attention to Dalits because the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) is not contesting and that is an opportunity to win them over.”

A BJP leader said that in Azamgarh the party was involved in a three-way fight with the SP and the BSP and Muslim voters were likely to be a deciding factor there.

In Rampur, the SP is banking on the Azam Khan factor to sail through and so far no prominent party leader has visited the constituency. Teams of Azam’s supporters and MLAs from the constituency and adjoining areas have taken the responsibility of canvassing for Raja. “Yahan Azam Khan ke alawah zarurat nahi padhti kisi ki. Azam Khan apne aap mein kaafi hain (No one else is required here. Azam Khan himself is sufficient),” SP’s Rampur district president Virendra Goyal told The Indian Express.

Goyal said teams of workers were going door to door with Azam, his son Abdullah Azam and Raja. He added that former minister Swami Prasad Maurya had also campaigned for the candidate.

In comparison, the Opposition party has been focussing more on Azamgarh. There, Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav, veteran leader Ram Govind Chaudhary, Swami Prasad Maurya and former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, and allies Om Prakash Rajbhar (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, or SBSP president) and Sanjay Chauhan (Janvadi Party president) have already campaigned. Azam himself canvassed for Dharmendra Yadav last week. The party’s Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi and the SBSP’s Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari, have also hit the roads to seek votes for Akhilesh’s cousin.