I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candidate Ramesh Tilala is worth

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Ramesh Tilala, 57, is BJP’s candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajkot (South). A school dropout and industrialist, Tilala is also trustee of the powerful Shree Khodaldham Trust of Leuva Patels.
Total assets (with family): Rs 175 crore
* Wife Hansa’s assets Rs 114.8 crore
Movable assets: Rs 9.51 crore
* Wife Rs 106.24 crore
Vehicles: Not declared any
Immovable assets: Rs 47.18 crore
Liabilities: Rs 2.41 crore
* Wife Rs 6.24 crore
2017 richest candidate was Congress’s Pankaj Patel from Daskroi, with assets of Rs 213 crore.