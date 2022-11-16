scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candidate Ramesh Tilala is worth

Ramesh Tilala is a school dropout and industrialist.

Ramesh Tilala submits his nomination papers to the returning officer of Rajkot (South) Assembly seat as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (extreme right) looks on, in Rajkot. (Express Photo)

Ramesh Tilala, 57, is BJP’s candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections from Rajkot (South). A school dropout and industrialist, Tilala is also trustee of the powerful Shree Khodaldham Trust of Leuva Patels.

Total assets (with family): Rs 175 crore 
* Wife Hansa’s assets Rs 114.8 crore

Movable assets: Rs 9.51 crore
* Wife Rs 106.24 crore

Read |BJP candidate from Rajkot south, Ramesh Tilala declares assets worth over Rs 171 crore

Vehicles: Not declared any

Immovable assets: Rs 47.18 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.41 crore
* Wife Rs 6.24 crore

2017 richest candidate was Congress’s Pankaj Patel from Daskroi, with assets of Rs 213 crore.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:46:30 pm
Man posing as masseur steals ‘mangalsutra’ from elderly woman in Pune district

