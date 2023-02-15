Ramesh Bais: Did not want to destabilise Jharkhand govt, so didn’t share EC opinion in Soren matter

Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday called Chief Minister Hemant Soren a “very good leader” and said he did not share the Election Commission’s letter containing an opinion in the office-of-profit allegation against the CM as he did not want to “destabilise the government”. Interacting with the media for the first time since the political crisis in Jharkhand, Bais emphasised that since the uncertainty the state government had been on a war footing doing developmental work.

The Governor, who has been moved to Maharashtra, sat on the EC’s opinion since August. If the EC has recommended Soren’s disqualification and had the Governor acted on it, it would have led to political instability in Jharkhand. The EC’s communication to the Governor is confidential.

Also in Political Pulse | Ramesh Bais sitting on EC opinion on Jharkhand CM’s disqualification unethical: ex-CECs

“I have seen Jharkhand getting destabilised several times in the past…I did not want uncertainty and this is why I did not share the EC’s recommendation. I had also communicated to the CM Hemant Soren that he should instead focus on his work,” Bais said while responding to a question on the EC’s opinion on the matter.

He added, “Now, since the EC’s letter, the government has started developmental work, which did not happen before.”

The Governor also criticised the Soren-led coalition government of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress, stating that the work culture in Jharkhand is not “conducive” for developmental work. He specifically added that law and order was a “big problem” in the state and needs to be addressed. He added that if businesses had to come to Jharkhand, the law-and-order situation requires to be sorted out.

After the President announced on Sunday that bais was being moved to Maharashtra, two former Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) said it was unprecedented and unethical that he had not made the EC opinion public till now. Former CEC O P Rawat said “this does not have any precedent” while former CEC S Y Quraishi termed the action “unethical”.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, the Governor’s decision is final and before giving any such decision “the Governor shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion”.