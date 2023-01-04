Ram Mandir Trust secretary on Rahul Yatra: ‘Young man walking on foot … worth appreciating’

After the chief priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das, extended support to the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai has also appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to “understand the country”.

Das, in a letter responding to the Congress’s invitation to join the march, wished for the Yatra’s success. The Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. “May you (Rahul Gandhi) be healthy and have a long life. The work that you are doing for the betterment of the country is in the direction of sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhaya (betterment and happiness of all)… Prabhu Ram Lalla ki kripa aapke upar bani rahe (May the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla always be with you),” the priest said.

Also in Political Pulse | Rahul Yatra enters UP: Short, 3-day march gets mixed reception from parties

Rai, when asked about Das’ statement, said on Tuesday, “Who has criticised the yatra … I am a worker of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Has anyone from Sangh criticised the Yatra? Has the Prime Minister criticised the Yatra? A young man is walking on foot and is trying to understand the country, this is worth appreciating. A 50-year-old is travelling 3,000km on foot in this weather. In fact, everyone should go on a foot march across the country to explore it.”

Hanuman Garhi temple’s Mahant Sanjay Das, the anointed successor of chief priest Gyan Das, told The Indian Express, “Gyan Das ji Maharaj had got the invite but we are in Ganga Sagar right now thus we could not give a written response to give Maharaj’s blessings but Gurudev’s blessings are with him. There is nothing wrong with anyone taking out a yatra for their cause.”

From the Urdu Press | Year of hope and fear to UP bumps on Rahul route to Pawar’s return to Congress Bhavan

Meanwhile, Rai said the Ram Temple trust would meet on Wednesday and a meeting of the construction committee would take place on January 5.