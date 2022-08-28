scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

A former RSS pracharak is presiding over the event, which has been thrown open to the public.

Governor Mishra with Kathawachak Vijay Kaushal ji Maharaj at the Ram Katha Programme. (Express Photo)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra’s decision to organise a “Ram Katha” programme at the Raj Bhavan presided over by a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak has raised eyebrows, with a civil society outfit raising objections.

This is the first time a Ram Katha event is being organised at the Raj Bhavan. Though the Congress-led state government has not yet commented on the matter, a civil liberties outfit claimed that the Congress-led state government’s Directorate of Information and Broadcasting was promoting the event. The BJP too has not commented on the matter but its leaders were in attendance on the first day of the five-day event that began on Saturday.

Every day of the programme, a katha vachak (narrator of holy text) named Vijay Kaushal will read the Ram Katha daily from 4 pm to 7 pm. Sources said Kaushal was from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and was an RSS pracharak earlier. The event, which is being telecast live on Kaushal’s YouTube channel, is open to the public. People can enter the Raj Bhavan after furnishing their identity cards.

Before the start of the event on Saturday, Mishra conducted a puja of Hindu deity Ram and the Ramcharitmanas. The governor also inaugurated an art exhibition titled “Bhakti Kala Pradarshani” in which devotional paintings and artworks are being displayed. Among the attendees on the first day were the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari and BJP MP from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan quoted Mishra as saying that Ram Katha enriches life with values and that it was a matter of good fortune that a katha vachak such as Vijay Kaushal had accepted the request to narrate “Ram Katha”. Like Kaushal, Mishra too was a Sangh pracharak once and was also an associate of Jayaprakash Narayan. He started his political career with the RSS in Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1963. Influenced by the JP Movement, he worked as a convenor of “Sampurna Kranti (Total Revolution)”, which was started by Narayan, in eastern UP in 1974. He has served as the BJP’s UP unit chief and has been a minister in the state and at the Centre. He was appointed Rajasthan governor in 2019.

PUCL Rajasthan president Kavita Srivastava said in a statement that it goes “against the dignity of his (Mishra’s) constitutional post to organise a religious ceremony in the Raj Bhavan”, and added that it was against “secular values enshrined in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution”.

The civil liberties organisation appealed to Mishra to shift the event to “any other public place” and added that “neither the Raj Bhavan nor the state government should sponsor this event”.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:56:16 pm
Next Story

Netflix axes Resident Evil series after one season

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement