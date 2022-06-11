Rajya Sabha polls: Sidelined and disgruntled, the two JD(S) MLAs who defied party diktat

The BJP in Karnataka bagged three of the four Rajya Sabha seats that were at stake in the elections on Friday after the Congress and its former ally Janata Dal (Secular) could not come to an understanding, leading to cross-voting by two JD(S) legislators. While S R Srinivas voted for Lahar Singh Siroya, ensuring his victory as the third BJP candidate, K Srinivasa Gowda reportedly voted for the Congress’s second candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, the son of former Congress Rajya Sabha member K Rahman Khan.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor Jaggesh, and Siroya sailed through for the BJP. Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh of the Congress was the only Opposition candidate to win. Mansoor Ali Khan and JD(S)’s Kupendra Reddy, a former Rajya Sabha MP and a real estate businessman, did not make it through.

Here is a look at the two JD(S) MLAs who did not follow their party’s strategy.

Fallout with Kumaraswamy

S R Srinivas, the 59-year-old former minister and four-time JD(S) MLA from Tumkur’s Gubbi constituency, claimed that he “voted for his JD (S) party candidate” in the Rajya Sabha polls as per the instructions of the party leadership. Former chief minister and party leader H D Kumaraswamy, however, accused Srinivas of voting for Siroya, adding that he camouflaged his vote while showing his ballot paper to a JD(S) observer.

Over the last three years, Srinivas has been relegated to the sidelines of the JD (S) following differences with Kumaraswamy and the top leadership. He was a member of the JD(S)-Congress Cabinet during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as CM. His relationship with Kumaraswamy is said to have worsened after the party reportedly began cold-shouldering him. Kumaraswamy has also accused him of being a “liar” and a “cheat”.

Srinivas has also reportedly been tipped to cross over to the Congress or the BJP in the next polls.

Reaching out to Congress

K Srinivasa Gowda, the 74-year-old first-time JD(S) MLA from south Karnataka’s Kolar, created a stir on Friday by telling the media that he had voted for the Congress in defiance of instructions from his party’s top leadership. “I voted for the Congress because I love it,” the veteran said.

Gowda has reportedly been having differences with the party leadership and did not participate in JD(S) meetings for MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

In 2018, he accused BJP leaders of arriving at his doorstep with a multi-crore offer to switch to the party and topple the Congress-JDS alliance government that was in power at the time. The BJP eventually managed to lure 17 MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) to unseat the alliance from power.

Gowda’s main rival in the region is R Varthur Prakash who is an Independent linked to the Congress. Prakash recently switched over to the BJP, providing a possible opening for Gowda’s entry into the Congress. The JD(S), however, has a strong base in Kolar and Kumaraswamy has vowed to teach Gowda a lesson for the cross-vote in the next Assembly polls. JD (S) workers protested outside Gowda’s house on Friday evening after the elections.