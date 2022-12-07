First day as RS chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar sends a message to judiciary

Presiding over the Rajya Sabha for the first time as chairman on the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sent a strong message to the Supreme Court. He referred to the court’s 2015 judgment striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and called it a “glaring instance” of “severe compromise” of Parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

Dhankhar said Parliament, being the custodian of the “ordainment of the people”, was duty bound to “address the issue” and expressed confidence that “it will do so”. He said it was time for “all constitutional institutions to reflect and give quietus to public display of adversarially challenging stance/trading or exchange of advisories emanating from these platforms”. The Rajya Sabha, the Vice President added, needs to “promote the synergic functioning of constitutional institutions, emphasising the need to respect Laxman Rekha”.

Dhankhar said, “Democracy blossoms and flourishes when its three facets — the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive scrupulously adhere to their respective domains.”

Pointing out that the “sublimity of Doctrine of Separation of Powers” is realised when the legislature, judiciary, and executive function in tandem, ensuring scrupulous adherence to respective jurisdictional domains, the Vice President went on to say, “Any incursion by one, howsoever subtle, in the domain of the other, has the potential to upset the governance apple cart.”

“We are indeed faced with this grim reality of frequent incursions,” he noted. Dhankhar added that the Rajya Sabha was “eminently positioned to take affirmative steps to bring about congeniality amongst these wings of the governance”. He asked the members to reflect and engage “in a way forward stance”. Dhankhar pointed out that “Parliament is the exclusive and ultimate determinative of the architecture of the Constitution”.

Arguing that the essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the “ordainment of the people reflected through a legitimised platform”, and that parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable in any democracy, Dhankhar spoke about the power of Parliament to act in the exercise of its constituent power to amend any provision of the Constitution in accordance with procedures.

He said the power is “unqualified and supreme, not amenable to executive attention or judicial intervention except for the purpose of deciding any case involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution envisaged in article 145(3) of the Constitution”.

Dhankhar said Parliament used that Constitutional power to effect “wholesome structural governance changes to further spinally strengthen democracy” by providing a comprehensive mechanism for Panchayati Raj, municipalities and cooperative societies.

“In a similar vein, the Parliament in a much-needed historic step passed the 99th Constitutional Amendment Bill paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC). There was unprecedented support … On August 13, 2014, the Lok Sabha unanimously voted in its favour with there being no abstention. This House, too, passed it unanimously on August 14, 2014, with one abstention. Rarely in Parliamentary democracy, there has been such massive support for a Constitutional legislation.”

The Supreme Court undid this “historic parliamentary mandate” on October 16, 2015, in a 4-1 majority, “finding the same as not being in consonance with the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution, Dhankhar said, adding, “There is no parallel to such a development in democratic history where a duly legitimised constitutional prescription has been judicially undone. A glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people of which this house and the Lok Sabha are custodians.”

Asking MPs to bear in mind that the “basic” of any “basic structure” in democratic governance was the prevalence of the primacy of the mandate of people reflected in Parliament, Dhankhar said, “It is disconcerting to note that on such a momentous issue, so vital to democratic fabric, there has been no focus in the Parliament, now for over seven years. This House, in concert with the Lok Sabha, being the custodian of the ordainment of the people, is duty bound to address the issue, and I am sure it will do so.”

The Vice President also sent a message to those manning the three arms of the Constitution, saying, “Authorities in constitutional positions in any institution are required to exemplify their conduct by high standards of propriety, dignity and decorum. Time for all constitutional institutions to reflect and give quietus to public display of adversarially challenging stances/trading or exchange of advisories emanating from these platforms. I urge the Members of the House to proactively catalyse evolution of a wholesome cordial echo system ending this aberration.”

Concern about disruptions

Dhankar also expressed concern about frequent disruptions of House proceedings. He said the country expects the Upper House to take the decisive directional lead in reaffirming and enhancing the core values of the republic and set up the traditions of parliamentary democracy “exemplifying the highest deliberative and emulative standards”.

He recalled that members of the Constituent Assembly had addressed “sensitive, complex and critical issues, exemplifying sublimity engaging in dialogue, discussions, deliberations and debate marked with cooperative and consensual attitude”.

Diverse issues, he said, were traversed without there being any disruptions or rancour. “Obstruction and disruption of proceedings as parliamentary practice or option are antithetical to democratic values. Contemporaneous scenario on this count is concerning and makes it imperative for us to follow the high standards set in the Constituent Assembly. We need to be cognizant of severe public discomfort and disillusionment at the lack of decorum in the temple of democracy.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Rajya Sabha in welcoming Dhankar. Cutting across party lines, leaders praised him. Opposition members, led by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, urged the House chairperson to give them their due space in the House and allocate more time to members of smaller parties.

Dhankar said he was “deeply moved and touched” by the “indulgent words” of “welcome” by Modi, Kharge, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other members.