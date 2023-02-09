Rajnath points to development, Yogi banks on ‘Hindu sentiments’ at Tripura rallies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today appealed to voters to cast a mandate in favour of the BJP, claiming that Congress was a flute with too many holes, and CPIM a sitar with broken strings. He said this on the second day of his two-day election tour of the state that goes to polls on February 16.

His comments came in reference to a seat-sharing pact between the Communist parties and Congress ahead of the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls to collectively take on the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Barjala constituency in West Tripura district, Rajnath said 25 years of CPM-led Left Front regime till 2018 was replete with fear, hunger and corruption and claimed that things changed under the BJP rule.

Claiming that much development was ushered in the last five years of BJP-IPFT government, the Defence Minister said, “You gave us five years and the BJP has changed the picture. Give us another five years, and we will make Tripura the number one state.”

Stating that the BJP-led government has put the state on the path of development, Singh said every household in Tripura has electricity supply now, and the state generates excess power which is being shared with other states and neighbouring Bangladesh.

“The state has got rail connectivity. Construction of an international highway is underway and it will connect Agartala to Rangoon and Bangkok. Tripura is moving towards becoming a big gateway for international trade… transformation of Tripura is visible now. It has got all kinds of connectivity. International airport has started functioning, something beyond imagination earlier,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said BJP respects the sentiments of Hindus. “We waited for 500 years… now Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built and Shri Ram will take his place and shower his blessings on us.” He was addressing a rally at Suryamaninagar.

Yogi said the agenda of the CPM and the Congress is violence, anarchy, hurting Hindu sentiments and corruption.

He said that development came only in last five years. Around 2.7 lakh families were provided gas connections, 2.5 lakh farmers benefited from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, water connections, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, highways and airways, Yogi said. “This is nothing but a return gift from the PM-led double engine government. You voted for BJP and the BJP gave development to Tripura,” he said.

He said there used to be violence and corruption during the CPM and Congress regimes as benefits of the developmental schemes didn’t reach the people. “They don’t have any respect for your sentiments. Only BJP can respect your sentiments,” Yogi said.