Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Rajnath to Kharge to Pawar: All in Saifai to bid farewell to Mulayam

The cremation was held at a ground about 400 metres from Mulayam's house amid slogans of “Netaji Amar Rahein” from hundreds of SP workers at the village where their leader was born.

Akhilesh, Shivpal and Ramgopal Yadav at the cremation of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

FROM DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge; from Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to NCP chief Sharad Pawar; from Abhishek Bachchan to yoga guru Ramdev — and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Senior political leaders cutting across party lines and states, and a clutch of celebrities, reached Saifai in UP’s Etawah district to pay their last respects to Samajwadi Party founder, three-time former UP Chief Minister and ex-Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav before he was cremated with full state honours in the village on Tuesday afternoon.

As Mulayam’s body was placed at the cremation ground for the last rites, Om Birla and Rajnath Singh were among those who were present to pay tribute and console the socialist leader’s family members, including his son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Apart from Kharge, the main Opposition Congress, which had received SP backing at a crucial juncture during the UPA government, was represented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Also present were Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale and SP MP Jaya Bachchan, apart from industrialist Anil Ambani.

From the ruling BJP, Union MoS S P Singh Baghel, who had lost the Assembly election early this year to Akhilesh in Karhel, was in Saifai as also party MPs Varun Gandhi and Rita Bahuguna. The UP government was represented by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and ministers Suresh Khanna and Jitin Prasada.

Earlier, around 10 am, Mulayam’s body was taken from his residence to a pandal at the Saifai Mela Ground for the “antim darshan” on a truck decked with flowers and garlands — accompanied by Akhilesh, Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and other family members.

Hundreds of mourners walked with the vehicle even as several others watched from rooftops, some even climbing on trees to witness the final journey of their “Netaji”.

Apart from Akhilesh and Shivpal, Mulayam’s cousin Ramgopal Yadav and other family members offered floral tributes after Etawah District Magistrate Avanish Rai paid tribute on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu.

According to an SP leader, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu had also reached the pandal.

According to official estimates, a crowd of more than 50,000 had initially gathered at the ground, with the count swelling as the time for cremation neared. An SP leader said the final count of mourners breached the 1-lakh mark.

At one point, several mourners tried to forcibly enter the stage, some even trying to click selfies, which prompted officials and Shivpal Yadav to make repeated appeals for peace and order. Later, the pyre was lit by Akhilesh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:00:37 am
