Rajnath Singh’s younger son gets a Uttar Pradesh BJP role: Who is Neeraj Singh?

As the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Thursday announced a team of office-bearers, the most notable appointment among the 46 members was that of Neeraj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Neeraj, 44, was named one of the 19 vice-presidents of the state unit. He has long been seen as his father’s informal representative in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, which Rajnath represents.

While retired IAS officer Diwakar Tripathi serves as Rajnath’s official representative in Lucknow, Neeraj is known for maintaining close contact with BJP workers, local residents and the district administration, party leaders said.

Party sources said Neeraj regularly attends organisational meetings related to the Lucknow parliamentary seat and coordinates between the local party unit and people. “Neeraj functions like an undeclared representative. He maintains coordination within the organisation, the administration and the public. He attends political programmes as well as social events in the city,” a BJP leader said.