Three-time MLA faces tricky reelection from Solan, under cloud of Covid role

A three-time MLA from Kasauli, Rajiv Saizal, 51, is the Minister for Family Welfare, Health and Ayurveda in the Himachal Pradesh government. He will again contest from the same seat, amid anti-incumbency and scrutiny of his performance as the state’s Health Minister, especially during the Covid crisis.

Saizal hails from the apple belt of Sirmour. He later pursued a degree in Ayurvedic medicine from a college in Kasauli’s Solan, where he became associated with BJP’s student’s wing ABVP, and was appointed campus president. As the office bearer, the popular Saizal came to be known in the region for his social work.

He eventually became a member of BJP Solan’s district unit, and was part of the party’s doctor’s cell. Owing to his popularity, Saizal soon became the party’s Solan district president.

He was elected to the state Assembly in 2007 by a narrow margin, and was re-elected in 2012. Between 2008 and 2012, he remained a member of the state’s General Development and Rural Planning committees.

During his third term as MLA, Saizal was inducted into the council of ministers on December 27, 2017, as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, with the additional portfolio of Cooperation. Given his educational background, he was later given the Ministry of Health and Ayurveda Medicine.

In the last Assembly elections, Saizal beat Vinod Sultanpuri of the Congress by a mere 442 votes. With anti-incumbency looming over BJP in the state, the reserved seat of Kasauli is again likely to see a close contest, as he faces off Sultanpuri once again.

Issues of health and medical infrastructure are central to BJP’s governance model, and are being pitched accordingly in the forthcoming polls. Although the government claims to have handled Covid efficiently, Saizal’s performance as the Health Minister is still expected to be under close scrutiny.