Rajendra Singh Yadav interview: ‘Their intention is to polarise… But Rajasthan isn’t UP or Bihar, won’t be divided in the name of Hindu, Muslim’

THE Rajasthan government has come under BJP attack over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for remarks supporting controversial claims regarding Prophet Mohammed. The rise in tensions over the incident follows a series of communal incidents in the state. Excerpts from a conversation with MoS, Home, Rajendra Singh Yadav:

You have claimed that Mohammad Ghouse, the accused in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, had gone to Pakistan in 2014-15 and was in touch with 8-10 phone numbers from the country. How did he escape the radar for so long?

It (Udaipur) is a tourist place, and a lot of foreigners stay there and make lots of calls. Also, if I’m sitting here and I make (an international) call via Bangalore, then tracing takes some time. We will of course pay more attention to this.

The other accused, Riyaz, allegedly recorded a video on June 17, warning of a beheading, and Kanhaiya was killed on 28th. How did the video escape the notice of the authorities?

As per my knowledge, the video is of a third person, and not the criminal. I have not watched the video. And the video did not come anywhere where cognisance could have been taken. We have to find out whether it reached the police department or not. It did not reach the media either… We are getting these things (such as the video) only after the incident.

BJP state president Satish Poonia has said that the state Intelligence is busy tailing MLAs, hence they missed Riyaz’s video.

The Opposition’s job is to only find faults… They keep finding faults, rather than advising. If they knew something, they could have shared it with us.

The Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) urged all parties to cooperate in this issue, but whenever something happens, they (the BJP) immediately call for a bandh and give unrestrained statements such as ‘the Congress is a party of minorities’. There is a need today to rise above these things and work for society.

As far as Intelligence is concerned, which MLA are they tailing?… (During the Rajya Sabha polls) all the MLAs supporting us and the Independents too were together, we were all together and did not have to (look outside).

What changes are being introduced to ensure incidents like the Udaipur killing can be prevented in time?

The Rajasthan government is working in a transparent and steadfast manner, especially when it comes to law and order. In other states, things are subdued and concealed. You must have read the CM’s order which said that all FIRs have to be lodged and, in case they are not, these can be lodged at the SP’s office. If you look at neighbouring states in the north, our policing system is at No. 1; 95 per cent of our crimes are solved.

Every day, new kinds of crimes are taking place. And for that, training is continuously done while police are also being upgraded.

In December 2017, Shambhu Lal Regar hacked a Muslim labourer to death in Rajasamand, set him on fire, and filmed it. Four-and-a-half years later, the case is still at the trial stage.

Our government was formed in 2018, and then we all witnessed Covid. And not everything is in our hands, some things are with the courts too. But police have not left out anything in the investigation, not in that case and not in this one; the criminals were arrested within three-four hours, and it cannot be any more prompt than this.

And you may point to one case, but since 2018, seven-eight people have been sentenced to (death by) hanging and over a hundred have been sentenced to life imprisonment. This clearly shows the alertness of police towards improving law and order.

The BJP claims that the government isn’t able to function smoothly because of internal fighting in the Congress.

You know the internal issues they have; they should first handle their kunba (clan), the spot they are in in Rajasthan. The administration is working swiftly and development is taking place, be it in school education or medical education or health. Would these things have developed if we were fighting internally?

As we approach the 2023 Assembly elections, polarisation is rising in Rajasthan, and it doesn’t help the Congress. What is the Congress doing to control it?

Their intention is precisely to do this (polarise). But this is Rajasthan, not Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. The public here understands everything, and it won’t be divided in the name of Hindu-Muslim or religion. Vote is given in the name of development and votes will be given in the name of development. The latest budget by the CM has been praised all across the country. I don’t think there’s any issue that there will be acute polarisation in the next election.

And please tell me how many atrocities committed in UP are being reported by the press? Is bulldozing someone’s home lawful? Does the Constitution give permission that anyone’s home, be it a criminal’s, is bulldozed without following the law?

The Rajasthan government’s move in resorting to mobile Internet curbs, be it for exams or following any incident of violence, has been criticised.

This is done in almost all states when a thing like this happens. We take precautions since very inflammatory messages and clips are shared, which lead to creation of an environment of fear. And you know the people who are involved in this. They have created Internet cells where thousands of youths work only on this. The Net is turned off to shield from that.

But no other state seems to do it with as much frequency.

(It seems so as) you (the media) keep quiet. Neither the electronic media speaks nor the print. Have you seen how many times the Internet was shut in Uttar Pradesh? They don’t disclose it. You check the figures so far for 2022 for UP and Rajasthan and you’ll know.

Large public rallies have been taken out in Udaipur and Jaipur over the tailor’s killing despite Section 144 prohibiting gatherings imposed across the state.

In Udaipur, the BJP had appealed for a ‘peace march’ and said they want to take out a silent procession to give a message of peace. But they did not make good on that promise and they wanted violence to happen. They also planned for the same. We scrutinised the video and pointed to them people who had indulged in sloganeering. So they kept out those persons from the subsequent (Jagannath) Rath Yatra and the BJP itself said those men may be detained.