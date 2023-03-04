‘Rajasthan mein Vasundhara’: Raje loyalists’ message to BJP from mega birthday show as rival group holds stir

As the huge crowd caught a glimpse of the saree-clad leader climbing the steps of the stage swarming with BJP leaders, MLAs and MPs, it burst into roaring applause.

Many women stood up holding their veils while a group of men clambered up the iron railings as Vasundhara Raje, two-time ex-chief minister of Rajasthan, greeted her supporters, who kept on raising slogans hailing her:

“Kesariya mein hara hara, Rajasthan mein Vasundhara (Green in saffron, in Rajasthan there is Vasundhara), Vasundhara ji raj karo (Vasundhara ji, rule), Abki baar, Vasundhara sarkar (this time, Vasundhara government).”

Five years after she undertook the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls from the pilgrimage town of Charbhuja, Raje returned to another temple town — Salasar in Churu district — to hold a massive show of strength Saturday in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections amidst a raging tussle for leadership within the state BJP.

The rally was timed tactfully as part of the celebration for Raje’s 70th birthday, which falls on March 8, when Holi will also be celebrated. While her supporters maintained that it was a birthday event, there was barely any doubt over its political significance and messaging.

“Today, a new foundation for the future of Rajasthan will be laid. In order to wake up this Congress government that has been sleeping for four and half years, the sherni (lioness) of Rajasthan has arrived. There is only one voice that should go from Jaipur to Delhi — hail Vasundhara!” thundered Rahul Kaswan, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Churu, as the crowd responded with Vasundhara Zindabad slogans.

Significantly, the event to celebrate Raje’s birthday at Salasar took place, even as a major protest was held during the same day by the BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the exam paper leaks, which was joined by state BJP president Satish Poonia, a known rival of Raje.

The BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh took part in the protest in Jaipur in the afternoon before leaving to meet Raje at Salasar. BJP sources said that Singh’s balancing act was planned by the BJP high command to avoid a controversy and send a message that both the events were approved by the party.

Raje’s speech at Salasar was a mix of political messaging, religious symbolism, and a no-holds-barred attack on the Gehlot government.

A separate gallery was set up for saints and religious leaders, who remained present there throughout the event, while a group of musicians sang bhajans in praise of Salasar Balaji, a form of Lord Hanuman worshipped in the famous Salasar temple.

Prior to addressing her supporters, Raje prayed at the Salasar Balaji temple.

“When I woke up today, there were dark clouds and a thunderstorm was raging. It is a miracle that at this place in Rajasthan, which receives very little rainfall, it is drizzling today. It is a sign that the god has accepted our yagna (ritual),” Raje told the rally before chanting Jai Shree Ram and Jai Shree Salasar Balaji slogans.

She remembered her mother Vijaya Raje Scindia, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Rajasthan CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, saying they taught her lessons in politics about serving people.

“This (Congress) government closed our schemes, changed names of those welfare schemes such as the Bhamashah Swasthya Beema Yojana, which used to benefit the public. You voted for this government but now private hospitals don’t give benefits to the patients under their health insurance scheme. The lifetime of hard work of students goes vain due to paper leaks. This has happened numerous times during the tenure of the present government,” said Raje.

She also slammed the Gehlot government over issues such as demolition of state temples as well as farm loan waiver, and alleged that it did not fulfil the promises it made in its election manifesto.

Sitting among the audience, Shrawan Ram Bijarniya, a sarpanch from a village in Deedwana in Nagaur district, the home turf of Yunus Khan, a close aide of Raje, exudes confidence that Raje will become the CM for the third time.

“We are supporters of Yunus Khan. Around 20-25 thousand people from Deedwana are here today because of Vasundhara ji. We are sure that the BJP will come to power and Vasundhara ji will become the chief minister for the third time. I am a Jat, the same as state BJP president Satish Poonia, but our leader is Vasundhara ji,” says Bijarniya.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP denied ticket to Khan, then regarded as the number two in the Raje ministry, from Deedwana and instead fielded him from Tonk against then state Congress chief Sachin Pilot. Khan, the BJP’s only Muslim candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections, lost to Pilot by over 54,000 votes.

On the BJP not fielding Muslim candidates in most elections, Bijarniya points out that in the just-concluded Tripura elections, the saffron party nominated a few Muslim candidates. His friend Kalu Khan agrees, hoping that Khan will get the party’s ticket from Deedwana in the state Assembly polls slated for December this year.

Over the last four years Raje’s loyalists like Khan have been sidelined by the state party leadership led by Poonia.

The Raje camp claimed that 55 sitting MLAs (of total 70), 14 Lok Sabha MPs, one Rajya Sabha MP and 118 ex-MLAs participated in the Salasar event along with their many supporters.

“As a soldier of the party organisation, I am carrying the torch of ideology under the guidance of respected Modi ji, under the leadership of national president Nadda ji. That’s why the lamp of Balaji’s faith and your blessings that I have lit, may not be extinguished by any storm. The pledge that I have taken to serve you, will be fulfilled,” said Raje. She ended the event by chanting Hanuman Chalisa sung by musicians.