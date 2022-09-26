Rajasthan drama: Rivals have a field day, over ‘Cong in-house Op Lotus’

As the Congress again stared at a political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP – often at the receiving end of charges of staging ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple Opposition governments – did not miss the opportunity to strike back.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “I think less entertainment happened in ‘Bharat Jodo’, now it has started in Rajasthan.”

He added: “This fight of Congress shows that they just want to enjoy the power but don’t want to serve the public. Congress has neither direction nor a leader.”

The in-charge of BJP national IT department, Amit Malviya, saw the drama as another reason that the Congress presidential election was “hogwash”. “Why is the Congress going through the motions of electing a new CM in Rajasthan unless Ashok Gehlot’s coronation as President is a done deal even before the nominations,” he tweeted.

“Someone tell (Congress MP Shashi)Tharoor that Gehlot is the new regent and he a mere sacrificial lamb,” Malviya added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala hit out at AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken. Formerly in the Congress, he tweeted: “I had once told Congress party leadership that Ajay Maken was not worthy of being incharge of even a booth level committee. Today I have been vindicated yet again.”

Saying that “nothing can be more unfortunate”, BJP leader and Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “This ‘naatak’ shouldn’t happen, enough with this drama. Sometimes they stay in hotels for days, the other times the leaders who run the govt go into another party”.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Punjab AAP leader Aman Arora posted, “OMG! Cong conducts ‘Op Lotus’ within Cong”.

He went on to say the Congress had got used to “acting as ‘B’ Team of @BJP4India” and “not having left with enough strength to conduct such operations on others… @INCIndia strikes In House”.

While he did not directly refer to Rajasthan, AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted Sunday: “Congress is over…Kejriwal is the alternative”.

Advertisement

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva said “the events unfolding in #Rajasthan” were “deeply disappointing, unfortunate & unnecessary,” adding: “Senior leaders in the state must be prepared to sacrifice personal ambition & take their cue from @RahulGandhi who has shown what the Congress needs the most right now is selfless service.”

(With inputs from agencies)