Rajasthan Congress seeks to use Yatra momentum to set house in order

Seeking to cash in on the momentum created by the Bharat Jodo Yatra that crossed the state last month, the infighting-ridden Rajasthan Congress is trying to strengthen the party organization ahead of the polls.

The Yatra has resulted in a temporary truce between the warring factions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Midway through the Rajasthan leg, the Congress high command appointed Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the new in-charge of the state unit, which also appears to be going well for the party.

The change in the status quo is now evident in the appointment of leaders to fill block and district president posts, which had been vacant for some time.

Earlier this week, the party announced 100 Congress block presidents and followed it up with another 88 names on Friday. According to party leaders, the appointment of 212 more block presidents is expected soon.

In July 2020, all the district and block Congress committees had been dissolved by the party leadership in the wake of Pilot’s rebellion against Gehlot. Last year, the party had finally appointed Congress presidents of 13 districts, but most still do not have their chiefs and the process might not be easy because of disagreement over names.

However, Congress is banking on this getting easier with the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ — an extension of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan will begin on January 26 and last two months. We will reach door-to-door in villages, blocks and districts, distributing pamphlets with Rahul Gandhiji’s message. Rallies will be organised in every booth, block and district,” Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, noting that the state has 52,000 booths.

Congress leaders said the party is also forming 2,200 mandal committees, with each Assembly constituency in the state having 11 such committees.

“There is a general consensus that with elections nearing, the party needs to strengthen its organisation. Infighting can continue even after elections, but winning is crucial,” a senior Congress leader said.

Among the last voices still making discordant noises are Independent MLAs supporting Gehlot. Recently, Independent MLA and CM advisor Sanyam Lodha asserted that the Assembly elections be contested with Gehlot as the party’s face.