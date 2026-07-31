‘If someone is working for their own branding’: Faultlines in Rajasthan Congress out in open

State party chief takes apparent swipe at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying 'individualism' had hurt the party and contributed to its electoral defeats.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readJaipurJul 31, 2026 07:13 AM IST
A homecoming that reopened old Congress wounds in RajasthanFormer Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot poses with tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and the 300 Bharat Adivasi Party workers who joined the Congress on Thursday, in Jaipur. (Express Photo)
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Fresh fault lines within the Rajasthan Congress came to the fore on Thursday after state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra took an apparent swipe at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying ‘individualism’ had hurt the party and contributed to its electoral defeats.

Dotasra’s remarks came hours after senior tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya reached Gehlot’s Jaipur residence with around 300 workers of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), who joined the Congress.

Reacting to the event at Congress headquarters, Dotasra criticised what he described as the culture of promoting individuals over the party. Without naming Gehlot, he said, “If someone is working for their own branding, good luck to them. I work for the Congress and my loyalty will always be towards the Congress party. I will never for anyone’s branding. I have served this party and will continue to do so.”

On individualism, Dotasra said that “the party has suffered because of it: we win one term and lose the next election. Someone or the other among us must be lacking something. We will sort it out and move forward. At present we are all together — whether Sachin Pilot ji, Gehlot ji or Malviya ji.”

The Indian Express contacted Ashok Gehlot, but he declined to comment.

Dotasra also took a jibe at Malviya who was standing behind him while he was addressing the media. “Whoever leaves the Congress usually loses. Even he lost after joining BJP. I challenged him that time that he won’t be able to win any elections. He couldn’t become an MP or MLA, hence he is standing behind me. Although he is a bigger leader than me and was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he is still standing behind me. I know he has potential. He made a mistake, admitted it and we accepted him back. Whomever he bring to the party, we will welcome them with open arms. If they work against the Congress, I will outright reject them,” Dotasra said.

Malviya did not respond to the remarks and continued to smile through the interaction.

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Later, Dotasra sought to downplay the controversy and said that the event at Gehlot’s residence was just a welcome ceremony. “Whether the ceremony is held at Gehlotji’s residence or Sachin Pilot’s residence, in the end people are joining Congress party and that is more important,” Dotasra said.

Dotasra said Congress workers had brought the party both to power and contributed to its defeat in the past, and urged them to put the party above individual leaders. He said the Congress was bigger than any one person.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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