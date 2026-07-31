‘If someone is working for their own branding’: Faultlines in Rajasthan Congress out in open

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot poses with tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and the 300 Bharat Adivasi Party workers who joined the Congress on Thursday, in Jaipur. (Express Photo)

Fresh fault lines within the Rajasthan Congress came to the fore on Thursday after state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra took an apparent swipe at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying ‘individualism’ had hurt the party and contributed to its electoral defeats.

Dotasra’s remarks came hours after senior tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya reached Gehlot’s Jaipur residence with around 300 workers of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), who joined the Congress.

Reacting to the event at Congress headquarters, Dotasra criticised what he described as the culture of promoting individuals over the party. Without naming Gehlot, he said, “If someone is working for their own branding, good luck to them. I work for the Congress and my loyalty will always be towards the Congress party. I will never for anyone’s branding. I have served this party and will continue to do so.”