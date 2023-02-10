scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Insult to democracy’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reads from last year’s budget, sparks furore in Assembly

The Opposition BJP alleged the budget had been leaked and demanded that it be presented on another day.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Ashok Gehlot accepted that one extra page from the old budget got included in his budget speech and the mistake was later conveyed to him from the officer’s gallery. (Express File Photo)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday made a blunder by erroneously reading parts of the previous year’s budget speech while presenting the budget for 2023-24. The Opposition BJP termed the incident an “insult to democracy” and alleged that the budget had been leaked.

Some of the announcements made by Gehlot during his short budget speech before the mistake was noticed included the announcement of increasing the annual person days under MGNREGS from 100 days per year to 125 days, an announcement that was made last year when Gehlot presented the 2022-23 budget.

The mistake was noticed after Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi alerted Gehlot.

Later, speaking in the Assembly, Gehlot accepted that one extra page from the old budget got included in his budget speech and the mistake was later conveyed to him from the officer’s gallery.

“The issue is how can a chief minister come to the Assembly without reading the document to present the budget with such carelessness. You can understand from this how he is running the state. They talked about Suraj (good governance), this is not Suraj but Kuraj (bad governance),” former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said after the incident.

After the BJP created a furore demanding that the budget be presented on another day, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the House for half an hour.

When the House proceedings resumed again, the BJP stuck to its demand that the budget be rescheduled, leading Joshi to once again adjourn the Assembly for 15 minutes after being unsuccessful in his efforts to convince the Opposition to allow proceedings after the “unfortunate, humane error”.

After the second adjournment, the Assembly proceedings resumed and the chief minister started his budget speech after apologising for the earlier mistake.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore termed the incident as an “insult to Rajasthan and democracy”.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:53 IST
