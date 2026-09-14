In Rajasthan civic polls, BJP edges out Congress; Independents win on CM turf

The Rajasthan urban local body (ULB) polls, whose results were declared Monday, saw the ruling BJP getting the better of the principal Opposition Congress, even as the outcome threw up a mixed verdict with the Independents and smaller parties registering a significant performance.

As per the results and trends by evening, the BJP was comfortably placed in four Municipal Corporations – Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhilwara and Kota – while the Congress is set to form its Board in Bikaner. In Jodhpur, Alwar, Ajmer and Pali Corporations, both the rivals fell short of the halfway mark and would need to rely on the Independents for control.

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The Independents had a clear majority in the Bharatpur Corporation – Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s home turf.

In the elections to 47 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad), the BJP was set to gain a majority in 21 bodies, while the Congress was headed for a win in 17. Of the 252 Municipalities (Nagar Palika), the BJP was ahead in 144 as against the Congress’s 92, with the Independents or other parties leading in the remaining Councils and Municipalities.

Overall, of 10,244 wards in 309 urban local bodies across the state, the BJP won 4,179, Congress 3,613, Independents 2,273, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 63, AAP 42, CPI(M) 38; BSP 19 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 8.

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Dent in BJP bastions

The BJP, considered formidable in urban areas, has traditionally performed well in the civic polls in Rajasthan. However, Monday’s results are nowhere near the sweep that the BJP might have hoped for.

With final results yet to be declared, the BJP had a clear lead in just four of the 10 Municipal Corporations. Even in Jaipur (150 wards), which is considered its stronghold, the party just managed to cross the simple majority mark of 75.

In another major Corporation Jodhpur – the home district of Congress stalwart and ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – both the parties were neck and neck, while in Bikaner (80 wards), the Congress defeated the BJP.

While the BJP may succeed in forming a Board in most of the remaining Corporations, with most Independent councillors expected to align with the ruling party, the results have exposed major chinks in the BJP’s urban armour in various regions.

For CM Sharma, the point that the Independents have performed better than the BJP in Bharatpur would be a cause of concern. As of Monday evening, the Independents had won 36 wards in the 65-member Bharatpur Corporation as against the BJP’s 20 and the Congress’s 7.

In Pali too, the home turf of BJP state president Madan Rathore, of 65 wards, the Congress bagged 29 against the BJP’s 21, while Independents won 15.

Another development was the BJP’s loss in the 45-member Jhalawar Municipal Council, where the party won just 13 wards against the Congress’s 29. The region is considered a stronghold of BJP heavyweight and ex-CM Vasundhara Raje, who is an MLA from Jhalrapatan in the district. The BJP, however, won the Jhalrapatan Municipality.

Congress faces setback

The results dealt a blow to the Congress which was projecting an upper hand in the urban body polls. Citing criticism of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government over the delay in holding these polls, the Congress had sought to create a perception that it was due to the BJP’s “fear” of losing it.

The Congress mainly suffered due to its factionalism and weak organisation.

Also, many senior Congress leaders were not actively involved in the ULB polls. In contrast, senior BJP leaders, led by the CM, threw their weight behind the campaigning of their nominees across the state.

After praying at Deeg’s Shrinathji temple in Punchari ka Lautha on September 4, CM Sharma began his back-to-back political rallies, beginning with Bhilwara, then Udaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Pali, Kota and finally in Jaipur.

In Jaipur’s old city, the CM also raised the issues of “love jihad”, religious conversion and alleged “exodus” in his campaign just ahead of voting.

Also active on ground were the BJP’s state ministers, MPs and all four Union Ministers from the state: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupender Yadav, and Bhagirath Choudhary.

On the other hand, the Congress failed to hold any rallies where its top leaders shared the stage. The party’s state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been absent from the poll campaigning.

Also Read | In Rajasthan local body polls, a shot in the arm for BJP

AAP, CPI(M) make inroads

The NEET paper leak being exposed in Rajasthan earlier this year had jolted the BJP. However, recent issues like the agitation by Karni Sena and other upper caste outfits demanding a rollback of UGC equity regulations, concerns over law and order, campaign for protection of Khejri tree, and protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the poor condition of schools in Rajasthan seemed to have limited implications for the ULB polls, indicating that the BJP’s organisational machinery managed to offset the impact of these stirs to some extent.

Additionally, the delimitation exercise and the government’s merger of two Corporations in a single entity in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota also helped the BJP. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, citing vote percentages, claimed that the Congress would have won an additional 1,000 wards if not for the BJP’s “dishonest” delimitation exercise.

Spring a surprise, the AAP won a majority in the Baran Municipal Council, while the CPI(M) is set to form a Board in Bikaner’s Nokha Municipality, winning 29 of the 45 wards against the BJP’s 13 and 3 Independents. In the absence of the Congress in Nokha, the CPI(M) capitalised on perceived dissatisfaction with the BJP which was seen in other ULBs in Bikaner too.

With a week to go before the respective Boards in the ULBs are constituted by the councillors, the major contenders have started corralling their winning candidates to resorts.

The Congress alleged misuse of government machinery, with Ashok Gehlot saying that, “Despite arbitrary delimitation, the use of the entire government machinery, and the Chief Minister’s road shows, etc., the BJP, stunned by its defeat in the municipal elections, is now misusing the police to install its own Mayors. Having lost in Pali, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Bharatpur out of the 10 Corporations, the BJP now wants to intimidate and threaten Independents and Congress councillors through the police in Jodhpur and Alwar to win them over to its side.”