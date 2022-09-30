scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Rajasthan BJP sniffs an opportunity: ‘Cong MLAs’ resignation proper, may go to court’

I think that the correct alternative in today's situation is going into elections, says Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria (File)

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will sit together and decide whether they need to approach a court regarding the pending resignations of Congress MLAs.

“If we have to knock the door of the court, we will sit and decide together as a party,” Kataria told The Indian Express. “As per the rules of the Rajasthan Assembly, an MLA expressing desire to resign before the Speaker is sufficient enough,” he said.

Annoyed over Congress high command’s ‘unilateral’ decision to opt for a new chief minister without consulting them, around 90 MLAs had skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet and submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on September 25. However, the resignations have been pending with Joshi since then.

Don't Miss |‘Ashok Gehlot couldn’t sleep, never seen him in such pain’, says chief whip Mahesh Joshi

“If someone expresses a desire to resign before the Speaker, then his/her resignation is accepted. If the resignation letter had some conditions, then there could have been a reason for doubt. But their resignation letters are straight that they want to resign. Then certainly the resignation letters are worthy of being accepted,” Kataria said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

As per Rules of Procedure of Rajasthan Assembly, rule 173 (2) states that “if a member hands over the letter of resignation to the Speaker personally and informs him that the resignation is voluntary and genuine and Speaker has no information or knowledge to the contrary, the Speaker may accept the resignation immediately”.

Rule 173 (3) says that if the resignation is sent by post or through someone else, “the Speaker may make such enquiry as he thinks fit to satisfy himself that the resignation is voluntary and genuine”. And 173 (4) states that “a member may withdraw his letter of resignation at any time before it is accepted by the Speaker”. Speaker C P Joshi did not respond to calls by The Indian Express.

Must Read |Rivals have a field day in Rajasthan, over ‘Congress in-house Operation Lotus’

“I think that the correct alternative in today’s situation is going into elections. That would be doing justice with the people. Because of the manner in which four years were wasted due to their internal controversies and Covid, it is the people of Rajasthan who have suffered,” he said.

Advertisement

“Even now, if the government continues then people’s work won’t be done and officials won’t be in that mindset of working. So, it is the public that suffers,” Kataria said.

The former Rajasthan Home Minister also said that the BJP is prepared for any turn of events. “The BJP is a worker-based party. The manner in which Amit Shah ji (when he was party president) strengthened the party down to grassroots, the organisation is strong at all levels. So, the BJP is ready,” he added.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:12:02 pm
Next Story

Asha Parekh receives Dada Saheb Phalke award: ‘This is the best honour…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement