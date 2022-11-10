Polls in the air, open season between ministers, Cong MLAs and bureaucrats in Rajasthan

While they may see eye to eye on few matters, on the issue of bureaucrats and the power they wield in Rajasthan, the state ministers seem to be of one voice.

In the latest instance, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has demanded that ministers be permitted to file the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of IAS officers of their departments.

The issue began over reports of an alleged “lapse” of 46,000 metric tonnes of wheat. Khachariyawas, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister, blamed his officials, saying: “After it lapsed, I called a meeting of the officials and told them that I will act against them, because the manner in which the IAS officers are working in the state and in the country…”

He further said he had “written to the CM for investigation into such officials… and (that) you shouldn’t write ACRs of everyone, let us write… If you empower the ministers to write the ACR — in every state, ministers have the right to fill up the ACR — then the IAS officers will improve (their working style). Else, they won’t listen to you, and if they don’t listen, then how will you get people’s work done?”

Khachariyawas was supported by vocal Congress MLA Divya Maderna, who said he “always raises the voice of the poor and has exposed how dominant the bureaucracy is inside Rajasthan”. Left to them, Maderna warned, the bureaucracy would reduce the government to “a Fortuner (implying that the Congress would lose, winning so few MLAs that they would fit into an SUV)”. She also supported Khachariyawas’s stand on “decentralisation of power”.

CM’s advisor and MLA Sanyam Lodha was next to back Khachariyawas, saying his demand was “entirely in public interest”. “To make bureaucrats accountable to citizens, it would be appropriate that the ACRs of the IAS officers working in a department be written by the minister concerned,” Lodha said.

Minister Mahesh Joshi, however, said that the system was already in place for ministers to have an oversight on officials. The ACR has a “reporting authority, reviewing authority and accepting authority. And any department where a Secretary or a Principal Secretary is the head of the department, a minister is the reviewing authority. The (three authorities) are Chief Secretary, Minister and Chief Minister,” Joshi said, adding that this system of Performance Appraisal Report had existed in the state since 2008.

Khachariyawas saw this as Joshi negating a fellow minister’s statement, and said: “He should just simply specify whether he files ACRs or not. That’s all.”

In the middle of this back and forth, minister Rajendra Gudha charged that “power in Rajasthan is now centralised”. In an oblique attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gudha said: “People have to approach the CM office even for constable transfers.”

In the past, minister Ashok Chandna had attacked Gehlot’s Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka, saying that all his departments should be handed over to Ranka as Ranka “is anyway the minister of all the departments”. Maderna and Sanyam Lodha too have taken on bureaucracy on other occasions.

With Assembly elections approaching, such “flashpoints” are likely to grow, with bureaucrats becoming easy scapegoats for missed targets.

In the case of the wheat episode, officials said Khachariyawas was wrong to talk of a “lapse”. “We used to get 2.20 lakh metric tonnes of wheat every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) while our requirement is 2.03 lakh metric tonnes,” an official said, adding that, consequently, they were allocated less under the NFSA for September.

Officials also point out that Rajasthan isn’t the only state where less foodgrain than was allocated was utilised, with the gap in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, which are only allotted rice under the PMGKAY, far more.