Rajaji’s great grandson: ‘Previous Congress govts distorted history … Modi breaking the Macaulay mindset’

The great grandson of the first Indian Governor General C Rajagopalachari, C R Kesavan is a national spokesperson of the BJP at present. He speaks to The Indian Express about the installation of his great grandfather’s bust at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Excerpts:

*What do you have to say about the honour bestowed upon your great grandfather?

I would like to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending out a poignant message, which was read out at the Rajaji Utsav celebrations.

A striking similarity between Rajaji, Murmu, and Modi is that all three hail from humble, non-privileged backgrounds and the hallmark of their public lives is simplicity which is rooted in Indian values. While championing the cause of social justice with their unflinching patriotism and unswerving commitment towards uplifting people, they were blessed by the people to occupy the highest Constitutional positions of the country.

* How would Rajaji have viewed this honour?

Previous governments celebrated symbols of slavery. Modi is dismantling these colonial vestiges. Rajaji would have been proud of the way Modi is ushering in a new India, breaking the Macaulay mindset and ushering in an Atmanirbhar Bharat on the basis of a Swadeshi or self-reliant India.

* How do you think Rajaji would have viewed Narendra Modi’s leadership?

In 1948, when Rajaji was the Governor General and was residing in Rashtrapati Bhavan, there was an acute shortage of food in the country. At that time, he converted a nine-hole golf course used by the Viceroys into farmland and cultivated wheat. (President) Rajendra Prasad also did the same for 10 years as it was a symbolic gesture of not just being self-reliant but also Swadeshi. I think Modi ji is emulating the same by dismantling colonial vestiges.

* Questions are being raised about the timing of the honour, given that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are round the corner.

I want to reiterate that the previous Congress regimes have deliberately sidelined the selfless sacrifice and contributions made by various patriots and nationalists.

Modi ji is rightfully restoring and honouring the legacy of great nationalists such as Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, B R Ambedkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The manner in which he has honoured them and ensured that their message has reached our younger generation is commendable. We thank him for making sure that the sacrifices of these great patriots have not been forgotten.

Up to now, the Congress has focussed only on one family. Modi ji has ensured changes. Be it installing a grand statue of Bose, renaming islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees and the changes in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi ji is the first PM to visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s native village and honour him on his birth anniversary. This shows his commitment in honouring and recognising those who really contributed to the country. The previous Congress regimes have distorted history. Modi has ensured there is course correction.