Rahul Yatra Day 65: Aaditya Thackeray joins in Nanded, says ‘walking for democracy’

Former state Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Maharashtra leg Friday, walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Nanded to Hingoli. This comes a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the yatra and is being seen as an attempt to highlight the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition ahead of the coming local body polls in the state.

Sharing pictures from the yatra on Twitter, Thackeray said, “Walking for our democracy and constitution”.

Walking for our democracy and our Constitution… pic.twitter.com/wFQQKIXroA — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 11, 2022

The MVA government was formed in November 2019. The alliance faced a series of setbacks since the rebellion led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde in July. Shinde’s rebellion split the Shiv Sena into two factions, one of which is led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. The yatra is now emerging as a platform for the MVA to put up a united front. On Thursday, NCP state President Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad also joined the march.

Initially, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction was silent on whether it would join the yatra. However, on Thursday, the former CM announced that while he would not be taking part, his son, Aaditya, would walk along with Rahul.

On the 65th day of the yatra, which coincided with Maulana Azad Jayanti, Gandhi met a delegation of minority communities. In a statement released later, Gandhi described “mob lynching as organised murder” and condemned “extremism on either side”. He also met a group of lawyers and former judges during the day. “We could have defeated the BJP if it was a battle of the parties, but with all the institutions being hijacked by the government, it has become a battle of ideologies. We can’t rely on the judiciary to protect the Constitution and its values because it has been captured,” said Gandhi while addressing them.

Gandhi and other senior leaders also paid floral tributes to P Ganesan, a yatri from Tamil Nadu who lost his life in a road accident on Thursday.



Earlier Friday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the party was taking along the yatra “all those who stand united to save the constitution and democracy in the country”.

He added: “The country is facing problems of inflation, unemployment and communal disharmony. Instead of addressing these problems, the government is busy capturing power by spreading hatred amongst citizens. We stand against this and all those who support our stance are coming out to walk with us.”

At one point in his speech, Kanhaiya quipped that “while the youth in the country was searching for jobs, only the son of the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) was getting jobs at the BCCI”.