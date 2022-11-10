Rahul Yatra Day 64: MVA puts up united front in Maharashtra leg

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is emerging as a platform for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition — of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP — in Maharashtra to put up a show of strength and signal unity.

On Thursday, NCP state President Jayant Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and MLA Jitendra Awhad joined the yatra in the state’s Nanded district. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is scheduled to walk with Gandhi on Friday.

The Opposition in the state has been suffering a series of blows since Eknath Shinde led the rebellion of Sena leaders and became the Chief Minister of the state in July. The yatra could indicate a strengthened Opposition and help build a positive image ahead of local body polls, which are scheduled to be held in the next two to three months.

“We have been inviting all those who stand electorally and ideologically against the BJP-RSS. Even those who had joined Anna Hazare during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-2 government are coming with us in the yatra,” said Jairam Ramesh, the party’s general secretary communications in-charge.

Confirming his presence in the Yatra, Aaditya said “it was time for all to come together against the forces that are harming the democratic values in the country”.

The route that the Yatra has chosen to traverse in Maharashtra over 14 covers two districts in the Marathwada region (Nanded, Hingoli) and three in East Vidarbha (Washim, Akola and Buldhana). These are crucial from an electoral standpoint.

The Vidarbha region has 64 Assembly seats and can virtually decide the fate of the Assembly election in the 288-member House. The Congress ruled over Vidarbha for decades, but lost it to the BJP in the 2014 Assembly polls and failed to capture it in the 2019 elections.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who hails from Bhandara in Vidarbha, said that “one of the biggest public rallies in the history of Maharashtra” has been planned at Buldhana on November 18.

He added: “The party has booked a venue spread over 25 acres and expects over five lakh individuals to attend it. This show of strength is likely to give a boost to the party in the region.”

While Opposition unity has been the key theme of the yatra, Gandhi has been focussing on youth issues such as employment in Maharashtra. Gandhi has maintained that the yatra was aimed at “raising the voice of unemployed youth”, with the party making it a point to ensure young workers participate in the yatra.

Referring to the series of high-profile business projects that went to Gujarat in the last two months, Rahul said at a rally in Nanded: “Maharashtra’s projects went to Gujarat. Forget how much money went there. But think about how many jobs were lost.”

Aatisha Paithankar, a Bharat Yatris from Maharashtra, who has been walking with Gandhi from Kanyakumari, said: “We are talking about jobs, inclusive development and economy. Instead of emotional issues, we are talking about real ones.”