Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Rahul Yatra Day 52: Actress visit, a kid goat as gift, a dance

The Congress leader participated in a dance presented by a troupe of Kommu Koya tribals from Bhadrachalam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana. (PTI Photo)

As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 52nd day, and fourth day in Telangana, the Congress leader was joined by Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur during his walk towards Mahabubnagar district’s Jadcherla town, where he addressed a meeting on Saturday evening.

Gandhi, who started from Dharmapur at 6am, participated in a dance presented by a troupe of Kommu Koya tribals from Bhadrachalam. He met several martial arts students, Osmania University students, Youth Congress activists and sheep farmers along the way. A farmer presented the Congress MP with a kid goat near Mahbubnagar town.

Also Read in Political Pulse; |Rahul Yatra Day 50: Resumes Telangana leg, meets farmers, Dalit, labour leaders

A group of educationists, Chenchu adivasis, members of the Telangana Teachers Federation, handloom weavers and activists also met Gandhi before he halted for the night at Sri Sadguru Maharshi Malayala Swamy Lalitambika Tapovanam in Gollapalli village near Jadcherla.

Gandhi will cover almost 370km in the state in 13 days, traversing through 19 Assembly segments and seven parliamentary constituencies, including Hyderabad.

The state Congress unit has formed 14 panels to oversee the arrangements for the yatra, with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy coordinating it both for Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Gandhi will also hold a meeting in Hyderabad, where he will arrive on November 1 or 2.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 07:17:34 pm
Rain sours hopes of Maharashtra cane farmers as crushing to get delayed further

