Rahul Yatra Day 52: Actress visit, a kid goat as gift, a dance

As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 52nd day, and fourth day in Telangana, the Congress leader was joined by Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur during his walk towards Mahabubnagar district’s Jadcherla town, where he addressed a meeting on Saturday evening.

Gandhi, who started from Dharmapur at 6am, participated in a dance presented by a troupe of Kommu Koya tribals from Bhadrachalam. He met several martial arts students, Osmania University students, Youth Congress activists and sheep farmers along the way. A farmer presented the Congress MP with a kid goat near Mahbubnagar town.

A group of educationists, Chenchu adivasis, members of the Telangana Teachers Federation, handloom weavers and activists also met Gandhi before he halted for the night at Sri Sadguru Maharshi Malayala Swamy Lalitambika Tapovanam in Gollapalli village near Jadcherla.

Gandhi will cover almost 370km in the state in 13 days, traversing through 19 Assembly segments and seven parliamentary constituencies, including Hyderabad.

The state Congress unit has formed 14 panels to oversee the arrangements for the yatra, with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy coordinating it both for Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Gandhi will also hold a meeting in Hyderabad, where he will arrive on November 1 or 2.