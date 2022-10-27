Rahul Yatra Day 50: Resumes Telangana leg, meets farmers, Dalit, labour leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Makthal in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Thursday morning.

Gandhi walked about 28 km from Mathkal to Marikal on the second day of the yatra in the state, accompanied by state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, chairperson M Bhatti Vikaramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yakshi Goud and several other leaders.

Gandhi entered Telangana through Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar district on October 23, after winding up the Karnataka leg of his yatra and took a three-day Diwali break.

Gandhi met beedi workers, a group of farmers, Dalit leaders, workers from various trade unions. He also met the families of two farmers who had allegedly died by suicide. He discussed issues faced by tenant farmers, unavailability of loans and their complaints about the state government.

Gandhi will cover almost 370 km in 13 days in the state, traversing through 19 Assembly segments and seven parliamentary constituencies, including Hyderabad. Hyderabad will be the second capital city, after Thiruvananthapuram, on Gandhi’s itinerary.

The other parliamentary constituencies that the former Congress president will visit are Secunderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri and Zaheerabad, and the Assembly segments in and around Hyderabad through which Gandhi will pass are Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Nampally, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Shadnagar, Jedcherla, Patancheru, and Serilingampally. He will also visit Devarakadra, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Andole and Jukkal.