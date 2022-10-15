Rahul Yatra Day 37: Nears 1,000km mark, all geared up for Ballari rally Saturday

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will have covered 1,000 km in 38 days when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a massive rally at Ballari in Karnataka on Saturday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, will be among the national leaders addressing it.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told the media that more than 3 lakh people might attend the rally at the municipal ground in Ballari.

On Day 37 of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi passed through a few villages in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh Friday evening.

Rahul was accorded a warm welcome by AP Congress president Sake Sailajanath, working president N Tulasi Reddy, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders as he entered Kanukuppa village under D Hirehal mandal from neighbouring Karnataka.

Gandhi walked through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka. From Obulapuram checkpost, Rahul returned to Ballari in Karnataka for a night halt.

Gandhi, who walked for a distance of 24 km to reach the outskirts of Ballari on Friday, will continue his walk on Saturday morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on September 7, has so far covered three states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

During the yatra, Gandhi does 20-minute workouts, has light breakfast and walks for 25 km every day, according to the Karnataka Congress. His day begins at 5am and ends at 11pm, the party said.

(With PTI inputs)