Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Rahul Yatra Day 37: Nears 1,000km mark, all geared up for Ballari rally Saturday

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar says more than 3 lakh people may attend the rally at the municipal ground in Ballari.

Gandhi walked through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka. From Obulapuram checkpost, Rahul returned to Ballari in Karnataka for a night halt.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will have covered 1,000 km in 38 days when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a massive rally at Ballari in Karnataka on Saturday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, will be among the national leaders addressing it.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told the media that more than 3 lakh people might attend the rally at the municipal ground in Ballari.

Also Read |Ballari saw Sonia’s LS debut, now a rally here to mark 1,000 km of Rahul Yatra

On Day 37 of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi passed through a few villages in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh Friday evening.

On Day 37 of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi passed through a few villages in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh Friday evening.

Rahul was accorded a warm welcome by AP Congress president Sake Sailajanath, working president N Tulasi Reddy, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders as he entered Kanukuppa village under D Hirehal mandal from neighbouring Karnataka.

Also Read |Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi meets unemployed youths; queries on scams, language woes loom large

Gandhi walked through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka. From Obulapuram checkpost, Rahul returned to Ballari in Karnataka for a night halt.

Gandhi, who walked for a distance of 24 km to reach the outskirts of Ballari on Friday, will continue his walk on Saturday morning.

Also Read |Rahul Gandhi is walking, but is he covering the needed distance?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on September 7, has so far covered three states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

During the yatra, Gandhi does 20-minute workouts, has light breakfast and walks for 25 km every day, according to the Karnataka Congress. His day begins at 5am and ends at 11pm, the party said.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 04:09:32 am
