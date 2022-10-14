Rahul Yatra Day 36: BJP Yatra on heels, raises 40% commission charge

It battle of Yatras in Karnataka, with Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Ballari district Friday, to counter it, state BJP on Thursday held its Jana sankalpa Yatra , 120km away from Rahul Gandhi day’s destination.

While Congress Rahul Gandhi was part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, on his 36th day he directly launched an attack on the state government in a public speech in Molakalmuru. Rahul Gandhi during his speech attacked the state government on the 40 percent commission allegations. “I met some 1000 unemployed youth in an interaction programme where they asked me why they are unable to get jobs despite having the ability. At the sametime they expressed their anguishness about the 40 percent commission.”

He said that there is a particular ideology in this country which lacks confidence and is busy in seeding hatred in the society and is making attempts to divide India. The ideology it carries is cowardly and weak. Bharat Jodo Yatra is like Maha Nadi (big rivers) of the country which is not for your religion, caste or your status. This country has always been living united, with humbleness and with harmony.”

Nobody has the authority to stop you from speaking your mother tongue. These are some of the ideas of RSS and BJP but we will not let it happen. Nobody should tell the parents about the language their children should take. Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about that. Instead of dividing India, BJP should explain why the unemployment rate has been highest in the last 45 years, he added.

Making a direct attack on the government policies, Rahul Gandhi said that the government should answer why demonetisation was done and flawed GST was implemented. The mismanagement during Covid19 led to closure of several MSMEs in the country. BJP and RSS are trying to divide India on caste and religious lines which we will now allow to happen. It weakens the country. Why poor people of India are facing price rise but rich people are becoming rich, he questioned.

On the other hand, BJP led state government celebrating Jana Sankalpa Yatra on at Huvinahadagali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched an attack that Congress party has the culture of offering ‘Kappa Kanike’ (payment) and Karnataka has become an ATM to them.

Bommai said a former CM of Congress has spoken about making ‘Kappa Kanike’ and this culture exists only in the Congress Party. As long as that party was in power in Karnataka they had made this state as an ATM. The KPCC President (DK Shivakumar) was caught by the Enforcement Directorate when he had gone to pay ‘Kappa Kanike’, “We need not take lessons from you. The people are vigilant. You looted the state in the name of Bhagyas. The Anna Bhagya scheme was launched and misused. Money was looted in the name of sinking the borewells of SC/ST beneficiaries. If you had given the bhagyas why did the people defeat you? If Karnataka is lagging in development it is due to corruption of the previous Congress Government”.

He said the Bharath Jodo yatra of Congress Party is coming here tomorrow. The people of Ballari had elected and sent Sonia Gandhi to Lok Sabha but she resigned this seat and fled to Uttar Pradesh. She had promised a Rs 3,000 crore package. Where did it go? She took your votes but never came back to see them. The Congress leaders are giving false assurances. Now her son is coming and the people must ask him, what did she do when they had voted for her? Have you come to tell similar lies? The people of Ballari must send a clear message that lies will not work here.

Bommai said veteran politician MP Prakash who had opposed the Congress Party all throughout his life, had joined that party. The Congress means defeat and those who join that party would lose in the election. The dream projects of Prakash will be implemented by the incumbent government.