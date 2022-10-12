Rahul Yatra Day 35: Braves rain again, walks with kin of organ donors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday braved the rain for the second time in Karnataka during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. A torrential downpour started when the rally was barely 2 km from Hirenahalli toll plaza – the destination for Wednesday’s march. Congress workers were seen trying to protect Rahul Gandhi with a blanket even as he continued to walk undeterred by the rain.

The yatra on its 35th day began at Challakere in the morning.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was hit by rain while he was addressing a rally near Mysuru.

In the afternoon, Rahul Gandhi interacted with unemployed youth.

While responding to questions, he attacked the BJP-ruled Centre and Karnataka government stating that the administrations have no strategy to create employment but are privatising public sector units (PSUs).

He said, “The Union government is destroying small and medium-scale industries. The government has allowed monopolisation of business to favour one or two corporate houses. The government is only working for them and economic policies are totally against the poor.”

“The reality is a large number of small and medium enterprises provide a lot of jobs. If we come to power, we are going to support MSMEs that can create jobs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also met family members of organ donors Wednesday.

Advertisement

Family members of National Film Award winner actor Sanchari Vijay, Chikkamagaluru PUC student Rakshitha, and Veda Manjunath – whose organs were donated post their deaths in road accidents – accompanied Rahul Gandhi on the Yatra Wednesday.

On his Facebook page, Rahul Gandhi said he had the privilege of walking with the braveheart families of organ donors, “who personify resilience, empathy, and humanity.”

“It was not their age to go. Rakshitha, Veda and Vijay went too soon. Even in death, they gifted meaning and happiness to others by donating their organs to save lives. A beautiful gesture of love and sacrifice! It is the human spirit of care and compassion that we must nurture and cherish. It is too precious to be lost to the hateful and greedy ploys of a few,” he said.

Advertisement

Noting that Kannada thespian late Dr Rajkumar and his late actor-son Puneeth Rajkumar’s act of donating their eyes inspired millions of Kannadigas, among others, and raised awareness on the importance of organ donation, Rahul Gandhi said, “I feel immensely proud to tell you all that 33 Bharat Yatris have pledged to donate their eyes from this beautiful land of Karnataka.”

“There is boundless love and joy in the spirit of harmony, brotherhood, and humanity,” he added.