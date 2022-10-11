Rahul Yatra Day 34: Party prepares for 40 yatris to vote for Cong presidential poll

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is likely to cast his vote in the party’s presidential election from Ballari in Karnataka. Besides, around 40 other rally participants will also cast their votes from the eastern Karnataka district.

Addressing media persons Tuesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said 479 members from the state unit of the Congress will cast their votes at the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) head office in Bengaluru, whereas Rahul Gandhi and about 40 other yatris will cast their votes from the place they will be in on October 17. The election wing of the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) has given a green signal to the move.

On October 17, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be in the Ballari district of Karnataka. Veteran Karnataka Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge is one of the contenders for the top job in the Grand Old Party. Shashi Tharoor is the other contestant in the fray.

Rahul Gandhi Tuesday walked from Harthikote to Challakere where more than 35,000 people participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the next leg of the rally, he is slated to pass through areas with a majority Scheduled Tribe (ST) population. Notably, the Karnataka government announced the decision to increase reservations for SC and ST categories just before Rahul’s entry into the ST heartland of the southern state.

Rahul Gandhi, who walked for 20km on the 34th day of the Yatra, has till now covered a distance of 950km, according to the Bharat Jodo Yatra website. Rahul in a separate interaction programme, met and interacted with anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ragpickers, and MGNREGA labourers Tuesday afternoon.

Reacting to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asking the Election Commission (EC) to initiate an inquiry into the complaint that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi allegedly ‘misused children as political tools’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, DK Shivakumar said party representatives have submitted a 50-page report to the EC and the NCPCR move is nothing but a political witch hunt of the BJP.

“There have been a lot of people from all walks of life including children who are coming to see Rahul Gandhi. Many parents are bringing their children to see Indira Gandhi’s grandson walking for such a long distance. The Congress has… never misused them (children). The BJP is worried about the kind of response the Yatra is getting and is trying these methods. We will abide by the law…” DK Shivakumar said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ramesh, 35, a Congress worker and rally participant from Shivamogga district in Karnataka, died in Hiriyur town after he was hit by a lorry. DK Shivakumar announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation from the party to the deceased family.