Rahul Yatra Day 22: Attacks Bommai govt on corruption, says will uphold freedom of speech

On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka and the 22nd day since he began walking, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government in the state was mired in corruption and that the Karnataka Congress has exposed it as being a 40 percent commission government.

With the Congress zeroing in on corruption as the focus of its campaign against the Basavaraj Bommai government in the run-up to polls next year, Rahul, at a public address, said: “The state government is riddled with corruption and their own ministers and MLAs admit to this fact. The state Congress unit will continue to raise the issue of corruption, violence and unemployment, and will strive to find solutions for the same.”

Rahul covered a distance of 23 km in Chamarajanagar district on his second day in Karnataka.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP do not have faith in the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar and have always opposed it. The purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to emphasise Constitutional values, and strengthen and empower the people, Rahul reiterated.

After a delay due to rain, the padayatra started from Gundlupet and covered 12.7 km in the morning session till Kalale Gate. In the evening, the walk continued till Thandavapura on the outskirts of Mysuru district, covering 10 km.

During the day, Rahul met a group of intellectuals and artistes from the Mysuru region, who raised concerns over “the sabotage of cultural diversity of India”. He assured them that he would stand up for the freedom of speech and expression.

On Sunday, Rahul will spend much of his day at the Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyoga in Mysore, which had been visited by Mahatma Gandhi, to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The padayatra will resume in the evening and enter Mysuru.

On the sidelines of the yatra, warring Congress rivals D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah addressed a joint press conference. Shivakumar said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not a programme of the Congress but of all the people, in order to unite minds. He said the yatra was an effort to find solutions to the growing divisions between the people of the country.

Siddaramaiah said Rahul had not undertaken the yatra to bring the Congress to power in Karnataka but to instill confidence in the people. The BJP government is disturbed by the padayatra and the crowds Rahul has been drawing, he said.