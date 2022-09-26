scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Far away from Jaipur, Shashi Tharoor joins Rahul Yatra, says has support in most states

‘All the three from Gandhi family have no issue with me contesting for party chief... There is no official candidate’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (left) and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday made it clear that he would contest the upcoming Congress national presidential election and said he has support from most of the states in the country.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, where he was set to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tharoor said he had met the Gandhi family and they have nothing against him contesting. “All three from the Gandhi family have told me that they have no issue. They have only good words. I was told that as the media reported, there is no official candidate as such,” Tharoor said.

Also Read |How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry figure

“When a person contests, he should have confidence…does not matter whoever be the rival. Let everyone take a decision on it. I am of the opinion that there should be many contestants. I would be in the fray when I get support from the majority of the states in the country. Many people have called me and urged me (to contest),” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Referring to the stand of the Congress unit in Kerala, Tharoor said, “In Kerala also, certainly I would get support. But, there may be a few (who do not support)…but that does not matter. In a democratic set-up, there would be differences of opinion,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comments came amid a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress with 90 MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitting their resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on Sunday, miffed with the Congress high command’s move to hand over the chief ministership to Sachin Pilot without consulting them.

Also Read |Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them answer to Cong problems, and what not

Tharoor did not comment on the crisis saying that he was not aware of the development.

Last Saturday, Tharoor collected the nomination forms soon after the week-long window for filing of the papers opened. Tharoor’s representative arrived at the AICC headquarters with a letter of authorisation from the Thiruvananthapuram MP and was given five sets of nomination papers by Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority.

Advertisement

Tharoor is joining the contest for the party presidential election at a time many senior Congress leaders in Kerala want Rahul to head the party. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan, both former state presidents, have openly aired their opinion that the party in Kerala is in favour of Rahul.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:55:38 pm
Next Story

Dropout rate at secondary level higher than national average in over dozen states

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement