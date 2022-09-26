Far away from Jaipur, Shashi Tharoor joins Rahul Yatra, says has support in most states

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday made it clear that he would contest the upcoming Congress national presidential election and said he has support from most of the states in the country.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, where he was set to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tharoor said he had met the Gandhi family and they have nothing against him contesting. “All three from the Gandhi family have told me that they have no issue. They have only good words. I was told that as the media reported, there is no official candidate as such,” Tharoor said.

Also Read | How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry figure

“When a person contests, he should have confidence…does not matter whoever be the rival. Let everyone take a decision on it. I am of the opinion that there should be many contestants. I would be in the fray when I get support from the majority of the states in the country. Many people have called me and urged me (to contest),” he said.

Referring to the stand of the Congress unit in Kerala, Tharoor said, “In Kerala also, certainly I would get support. But, there may be a few (who do not support)…but that does not matter. In a democratic set-up, there would be differences of opinion,” he said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comments came amid a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress with 90 MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitting their resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on Sunday, miffed with the Congress high command’s move to hand over the chief ministership to Sachin Pilot without consulting them.

Tharoor did not comment on the crisis saying that he was not aware of the development.

Last Saturday, Tharoor collected the nomination forms soon after the week-long window for filing of the papers opened. Tharoor’s representative arrived at the AICC headquarters with a letter of authorisation from the Thiruvananthapuram MP and was given five sets of nomination papers by Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority.

Advertisement

Tharoor is joining the contest for the party presidential election at a time many senior Congress leaders in Kerala want Rahul to head the party. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan, both former state presidents, have openly aired their opinion that the party in Kerala is in favour of Rahul.