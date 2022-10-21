Rahul Yatra: Andhra crowds heartening, but Congress has too much ground to cover in state

For eight years now, the Congress has been waiting for some good news in Andhra Pradesh. Year 2009 was the last time the party won either an MLA or MP election in the state. Notwithstanding the good crowds drawn by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered a portion of the state over 100 km and three days, the Congress has a lot of ground to cover.

After traversing four Assembly constituencies between October 18 and October 21, the Yatra crossed back into Karnataka on Friday. After a short Diwali break, it will move into Telangana on October 27.

Also in Political Pulse | Rahul Yatra Day 43: Asks party to build on good response in Andhra

In 2009, the 33 Lok Sabha seats that the Congress picked up in Andhra Pradesh (of the state’s 42) had proved crucial in the UPA’s return to power at the Centre. But then came the bifurcation of the state into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in February 2014, just before the general elections and state polls, and the backlash in Andhra that followed has left the Congress struggling since.

For Congress watchers, what is crucial is that the crowds for the Rahul Yatra in Andhra were courtesy diehard loyalists of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. While YSR was the tallest Andhra leader the Congress had, with his unexpected death in 2009 contributing to the party’s slide, his son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy now leads the ruling party in the state, YSRCP.

Former Telangana PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for Andhra and Telangana, said: “It was a privilege to receive and walk with him (Rahul). Thousands of people from across Kurnool and nearby districts came and participated. We are very enthused by the tremendous public response.’’

Rahul acknowledged the party’s gratification at the crowds. “In fact some of the Congress leaders are surprised at the response and they are very enthused. I think there is scope for the Congress to grow in the state again,’’ he said.

However, not many are convinced. The four constituencies that Rahul walked through were selected as they are very close to the Karnataka border and he could cover them while making his way back to Raichur in Karnataka. In 2014 and 2019, the party had lost from all these four seats. Given the strong presence of the YSRCP and the soaring popularity of CM Jagan, any revival is not easy for the Congress.

Advertisement

In fact, the party is seen as having all but given up in Andhra, with actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan lately taking up whatever little political space that was available after the YSRCP and TDP, the main Opposition party.

The other common thread in Rahul’s interactions was the assurance that all the promises made by the UPA government at the time of the bifurcation would be fulfilled, and his opposition to the Jagan government’s plans for three capitals in the state. He said the Congress is aware of the commitments it made in 2014 to the people of Andhra. “These were not assurances made by one person or one party, but by Parliament. We are determined to ensure that these commitments are met, fully and speedily. Both the Central and state governments have failed in this regard,’’ he said.

Speaking to farmers who had given up land for Amaravati, the single, grand capital that was earlier planned, Rahul said some of them were still waiting for adequate compensation. “I stand by the farmers of Amaravati and will fight for them.”

Advertisement

With the central theme of the Yatra being harmony and peace, rather than the “hate” spread by the BJP as per the party, Rahul visited the Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Mantralayam, and interacted with representatives of civil society organisations.