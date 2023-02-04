Rahul Yatra, and the miles to go for Congress in J&K

When Rahul Gandhi arrived in the Valley last week to a warm welcome, on the fag end of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the strength of the crowds even surprised Congress leaders.

But, while the growing anger against Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration and the BJP is slowly opening up a space for the Congress in the Union Territory, it would be a mistake on the part of the party to interpret the crowds as signs of a revival In J&K, especially the Valley.

There are several reasons for this.

There is a deafening silence in Kashmir in terms of public uproar since the scrapping of J&K’s special status on August 5, 2019, despite anger against it and the subsequent “anti-people” laws promulgated by the administration. The reason is the administration’s crackdown on dissent, leaving no valve for a release of the public anger.

The crackdown has included curbs on political activities, even by mainstream political parties, barring a few perceived to be close to the BJP.

Against this backdrop, the Bharat Jodo Yatra provided a rare unhindered opportunity to the people to express their dissatisfaction with the BJP government. Plus, it was via a rally whose stated premise was that the country needs to unite against the BJP’s “politics of hate”.

That is one factor that brought people, especially the young, to Rahul’s rally.

Another reason was the unconditional support extended to the Yatra by the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party – the Valley’s two major mainstream political parties. However, it does not necessarily mean that the three parties are ready to join hands against the BJP politically.

Any such alliance, for one, would depend on the Congress clarifying its stand on hot-button issues such as Article 370, which form the core of politics in the Valley. With the Congress worried about how this might play out in the rest of the country – a glimpse of it could be seen in the controversy resulting from senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on Pulwama and surgical strikes, while the Yatra was in J&K — Rahul predictably ducked queries on Article 370, during his interactions in the Valley.

Where the support for Rahul’s Yatra might amount to something more substantial is the Jammu region, once its stronghold. There is growing anger here too against the BJP government at the Centre, over its failure to keep the promises post-Article 370 abrogation, such as safeguarding of people’s rights, and jobs and development and, lately, over the administration’s “anti-encroachment” drive.

While the Congress seems to have overcome the challenge posed by rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, how well it taps into the anger against the government and the BJP will predict its future in the Jammu region.

Any loss for the BJP in Jammu can only be the Congress’ gain, but it is not an easy task against a nimble-footed rival expected to correct course when needed.