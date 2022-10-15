Hashtag Politics | UP recruitment exam: Rahul shares photo of overcrowded train coach; attacks PM Modi over ‘job crisis’

Sharing on his Twitter account a picture of hundreds of candidates jostling for space inside a crammed UP train coach apparently to appear for a government job examination, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that the youth are facing hardship as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning a blind eye.

“The youths were promised two crore jobs every year, but the picture is showing the helplessness of unemployed youth,” Rahul tweeted in Hindi.

UP PET फॉर्म – 37 लाख

खाली पद – गिनती के! इन युवाओं को सालाना 2 करोड़ रोज़गार का झांसा दिया गया था, लेकिन इस तस्वीर में देश के शिक्षित बेरोज़गार युवाओं की बेबसी दिख रही है। ये साफ़ है कि प्रधानमंत्री आंखें मूंद कर बैठे हैं और नौजवान ठोकरें खाने पर मजबूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/yw4BccDvC5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the eligibility test for recruitment in state government jobs on Saturday and Sunday. Only those candidates who are having UP domicile can appear for the test.

Rahul claimed that over 37 lakh people have filled out the form for the eligibility test.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, shared a few pictures of hundreds of students either attempting to board a train or standing on the platforms.

She claimed that the UP government is just concerned about making money through the sale of job forms but not about providing jobs or making arrangements for conducting the exams.

Picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

Picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

UP-PET परीक्षा में भारी अव्यवस्था के चलते छात्र-छात्राओं को हो रही परेशानी देखकर आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे, लेकिन भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूं तक नहीं रेंग रहा। युवा विरोधी सरकार युवाओं से Exam के लिए मोटी फीस तो वसूलती है, लेकिन न नौकरी दे पाती है, न अव्यवस्था से मुक्ति। pic.twitter.com/ZPLtDWyX90 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 15, 2022

In one of the pictures, the train coach is so jam-packed with people that every possible space has been occupied with no space even left for standing.

The Congress has been continuously attacking the ruling BJP in UP as well as at the Centre over the ‘job crisis’.