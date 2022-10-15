scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Hashtag Politics | UP recruitment exam: Rahul shares photo of overcrowded train coach; attacks PM Modi over ‘job crisis’

Lakhs of students have filled the form for the eligibility test for UP government job being conducted over this weekend.

Image of a UP train coach shared by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Sharing on his Twitter account a picture of hundreds of candidates jostling for space inside a crammed UP train coach apparently to appear for a government job examination, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that the youth are facing hardship as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning a blind eye.

“The youths were promised two crore jobs every year, but the picture is showing the helplessness of unemployed youth,” Rahul tweeted in Hindi.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the eligibility test for recruitment in state government jobs on Saturday and Sunday. Only those candidates who are having UP domicile can appear for the test.

Rahul claimed that over 37 lakh people have filled out the form for the eligibility test.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, shared a few pictures of hundreds of students either attempting to board a train or standing on the platforms.

She claimed that the UP government is just concerned about making money through the sale of job forms but not about providing jobs or making arrangements for conducting the exams.

Picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

Picture shared by Priyanka Gandhi (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

In one of the pictures, the train coach is so jam-packed with people that every possible space has been occupied with no space even left for standing.

The Congress has been continuously attacking the ruling BJP in UP as well as at the Centre over the ‘job crisis’.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 09:56:09 pm
