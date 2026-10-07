Police had protest under control, then Gandhis walked into Akashvani

Though the Akashvani staff tried to stop them, leading to a tense stand-off, the two eventually made their way inside. “We don’t know what happened.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are detained by police during a protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are detained by police during a protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Written by: Asad Rehman
4 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 08:53 AM IST First published on: Oct 7, 2026 at 04:16 AM IST

As the INDIA bloc tried to make it to the Election Commission, its leaders ran into police barricades metres from the poll panel’s office. Soon afterwards, Opposition leaders started getting detained and herded into police buses. The march seemed all but over, and only a handful of Congress leaders remained.

Just then, the Gandhi siblings pulled off an impromptu move, upending the script and taking police and their fellow Opposition leaders by surprise. Around 8 pm, police moved in to detain the Gandhis and other Opposition leaders. It all kicked off around noon when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office at Sansad Marg, a few hundred metres from the ECI headquarters of Nirvachan Sadan, and waved the Tricolour as cameras clicked him.

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Rahul then climbed down as police began detaining MPs sitting on the road. Minutes later, he dashed back towards a bus parked near Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of All India Radio, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seated,  catching many Opposition MPs, including some from the Congress, by surprise. As Rahul was about to get into the bus, the siblings locked eyes with each other. Priyanka got down and, along with her brother, walked past policemen towards Akashvani Bhavan, leaving the cops also surprised.

Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long anti-CEC protest, released later

Though the Akashvani staff tried to stop them, leading to a tense stand-off, the two eventually made their way inside. “We don’t know what happened. This was not part of the plan,” said a Congress leader. A Congress MP outside Akashvani said, “Only the two of them know what they had in mind when they walked in.”

Congress leaders credited the Gandhis with derailing police’s attempts to end the protest. “The protest would have been over had they not done this,” said a leader. Congress leaders said Rahul made the plan on the fly to use Akashvani as a shortcut to Nirvachan Sadan, which is located near the back gate of the broadcaster’s headquarters. However, police closed the gate, leaving the Congress leaders to camp on Akashvani’s premises.

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Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been stationed outside the Bhavan.

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While Opposition sources claimed Priyanka was leading negotiations with senior government officials — insisting the protest will continue until they are allowed to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — the Home Ministry dismissed it as “fake”.

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Around 2.30 pm, as reporters pushed their microphones through the grille, Rahul told them from inside the premises, “I don’t care what the BJP says. I’m standing here to protect democracy. What has been done to the country is treason. Be it PM Modi, (Amit) Shah, the RSS chief, or Gyanesh Kumar, none will be spared.”

Also Read | ‘Gyanesh Kumar must turn approver’: Rahul Gandhi on Express investigation

Until reports last came in, Congress leaders led by the siblings were carrying on with the sit-in, with Opposition MPs such as Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress also joining them at the Bhavan. “Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors,” K C Venugopal posted on X.

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusin... Read More

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