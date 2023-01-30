Rahul Gandhi takes on Modi, Shah, Doval: ‘They instigate violence…won’t understand the pain’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of “instigating violence” but not understanding the meaning of pain the way it is understood by Kashmiris, the families of armed forces killed on the line of duty, or him.

“The people of Kashmir will understand it. The CRPF men, the Army men and their families will understand it. I mean to say those who instigate violence like Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Ajit Doval, and people of RSS, they cannot understand this. They will not understand the pain. What would have gone through the hearts of the children of Pulwama soldiers, I know. It has happened with me,” Gandhi said at the concluding event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir international cricket stadium amid heavy snowfall.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders present at the event. Leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also attended the event.

Recollecting the phone calls he received after the assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said, “See, I understand what violence is. I have faced and seen it. One who has not faced violence will not understand it. Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the people of RSS have not seen violence.”

Taking out a cell phone from his pocket, Gandhi said, “Those who have seen violence, we see this (phone) from a different perspective. For all of you, it is a telephone. For us, it is not just a telephone … When I took the phone call, a woman, who was with my mother, was screaming, ‘Dadi ko goli mar di gayi (grandmother has been shot dead).’”

“What happens when a Kashmiri receives a phone call, I understand,” Gandhi went on to say. “My sister understands. The goal of the yatra was to stop such phone calls – whether they come to the families of Army men, to the families of the CRPF men, or people of Kashmir. No mother, no child or son should have to take such a phone call again.”

Wearing a traditional Kashmiri pheran, and skipping his trademark white T-shirt that he wore through the yatra, Rahul dared the BJP to organise a similar march from Jammu to Kashmir.

“When I was coming to Kashmir, my security people said, ‘You can walk anywhere in India, you can walk in Jammu, but these last four days in Kashmir you should travel in a vehicle’. The administration said, perhaps to scare me, that ‘if you walk, a grenade could be thrown at you’,” he said.

“I said I am going home. I will walk among the people of my home. Why not give a chance to those who hate me to change the colour of my white T-shirt? Let them colour it red because my family has taught me, Gandhi ji has taught me that if you have to live, you have to live without fear,” Gandhi said.

Saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave him love, Gandhi said, “I am happy that you accepted me as one among you. You welcomed me with tears. We walked on foot for four days. I guarantee you that no BJP leader can walk like that. It is not that the people of J&K will not let them walk. It is (their) fear.”

Speaking about Kashmiriyat (the essence of Kashmir), Gandhi said, “On this earth, there are these two ideologies that have had a strong relationship for many years to what we call Kashmiriyat. It is in every state. Gandhi ji talked about Vasihnav jana to. In Assam you have Shankar Dev talking about it, in Karnataka, Basava ji says it, in Maharashtra Jyoti Bapu talks about it. Here, we call it Kashmiriyat — to unite people, not to attack others but to look into oneself. My family took this ideology to Ganga and spread it in Uttar Pradesh, which is called the Ganga-Jamni tehzeeb (the Ganga-Jamuna tradition).”

Addressing the event, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. The BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues like unemployment and inflation.”

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, RSS, and the BJP want to keep poor people poor and to make the rich richer. Ten per cent of people are looting 72 per cent wealth of the country while 50 per cent owns just three per cent.”

Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My brother has been walking for the last five months from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. At the start, I thought it was a long journey, whether people would come out or not. But they came out everywhere from Kanyakumari to here. They came out because people of the country have a spirit for the country’s constitution, its unity.”

Priyanka thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for welcoming the yatra with open hearts. “When my brother was about to reach Jammu and Kashmir, he sent a message to me and my mother saying that he was getting a feeling that he was going to his home. He (Rahul) had said that my family members (people of Jammu and Kashmir) when they meet me and hug me, they have tears in their eyes, their pain and sentiments touch my heart.”

Praising the yatris, the Congress leader said, “It is our duty to protect the foundation of this country built on the basis of truth, ‘ahimsa (non-violence)’ and love. They (the yatris) have shown us a ray of hope. I hope that the hate will end and love will take the country forward and unite everyone.”

