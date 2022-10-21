scorecardresearch
Rahul Yatra Day 44: 6 am start as sultry weather takes its toll

Congress leaders say some yatris passed out in recent days; Rahul said to have some pain in legs, dust allergy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Raichur district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The soaring heat conditions in the arid regions of Karnataka’s Raichur district prompted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 44th day on Friday, to advance his morning march to 6am.

The long marches also appear to have taken their toll on the Congress leader, with sources telling The Indian Express that he was suffering from dust allergy and had a pain in his legs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

According to yatris, the decision was made after a few participants passed out in the rising heat as the yatra marched through Andhra Pradesh. Sultry conditions prevailed as the march started from Mantralaya in the neighbouring state and entered Raichur district on Friday.

Congress leaders queued up at Madavaram to welcome Gandhi back to the state, where he will be till October 23 before entering Telangana.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Raichur district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

“Our interactions with diverse groups during the yatra in Andhra Pradesh have brought to light several significant issues impacting the people. The Congress party stands committed to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. We support the continued public-sector status of the Visakhapatnam steel plant as an asset of the Indian people,” Gandhi said after reaching Karnataka.

Commenting on the Congress unit in the neighbouring state, Gandhi said the party was “determined to do all we can to ensure that the Congress returns to its pre-eminent position in the hearts and minds of the Andhra people”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a young supporter during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Before the second leg of the yatra commenced from Kerebudur village, Gandhi interacted with farmers and representatives of Other Backward Classes.

The discussion with farmers revolved around the reduced minimum support price and the non-disbursement of crop insurance claims.

