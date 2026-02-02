Rahul Gandhi’s reference to General Naravane’s unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar: What is the Rule 349 row?

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s reference to unpublished memoirs of former Chief of Army Staff, General M M Naravane (Retired) triggered a political storm on Monday, plunging the House into repeated disruptions. Citing House rules, senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju objected to Gandhi reading out from an unreleased book.

Invoking Rule 349(i) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla directed Gandhi not to quote from the book. However, Gandhi continued to refer to both the memoir — Four Stars of Destiny — and a Caravan magazine article based on it, leading to sharp exchanges with members of the Treasury benches. At one point, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said the House should also deliberate on how to deal with members who defy the Chair’s ruling.

Rule 349 lays down norms to be observed by members in the House. Clause (i) states that “a member shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House”. While Gandhi argued that his reference to the book and its contents was linked to the President’s Address and was a response to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegations questioning the Congress’s patriotism, senior ministers maintained that he could not quote from a magazine article or an unpublished book.

“This is from the memoirs of Army Chief Naravane… you will understand who is patriotic and who is not,” Gandhi said, before attempting to read passages related to the 2020 military standoff between India and China. He was interrupted by objections from Singh, who asked whether the book had been published and argued that it was improper to quote from an unpublished work. Singh also asked Gandhi to table a copy of the book.

When Gandhi said he was quoting a magazine report on the memoir, Shah countered, saying, “Magazines can write anything… he is saying the book has not been published. If the book has not been published, how can it be quoted?”

“Do not try to mislead the House… unnecessary things should not be said here. This book he is quoting from has not been published,” Singh said. Birla repeatedly reminded Gandhi that the House would function according to “rules, process and convention”, but Gandhi persisted in referring to the book and its contents.

“I am not able to understand. They say they are fighting terrorism, and they are scared to hear one quotation. What is written in it that they are so scared that I am not allowed to read it? If they are not scared, they should allow me to read it. Why are they scared?” Gandhi said.

The LoP raised the issue when the House reassembled after a brief adjournment with similar scenes playing out. “It is a matter of national security. Chinese troops..forces were right in front of our forces. Our forces had the Kailash Range in eastern Ladakh.. Chinese forces…,” Gandhi said again as Singh objected.

The defence minister sought to know where Gandhi was getting his information from. “What is the basis? By placing such imaginary…completely imaginary things before the House.. An attempt is being made to mislead the House..I urge you to stop him from speaking on this issue,,” Singh said.

Rijiju objected saying “there was a limit”. “Every member has a responsibility. We want to listen to Gandhi…jo cheez nahin bolna chahiye, jiska permission nahin hai (things which you must not say as they are not permitted)…by repeatedly saying that..what will you achieve? You want to show the country in a bad light…what benefit will you get.. We may have differences.. But we all should come together in national interest. You are saying something without any source..who told Rahul Gandhi that Chinese tanks were there and Indian tanks were here.. I want to urge Gandhi not to say things in the House which will demoralise the armed forces and damage the country. The Speaker has given his ruling and we are here to listen to you…The PM was also here..you can say whatever you want but you will have to adhere to rules,” Rijiju said.

When Gandhi mentioned China and Chinese tanks, Birla intervened and told him “This House will run according to rules and process. I have given a ruling. I want to urge you again to speak on the President’s Address….”

When Gandhi said he was speaking about national security which was central to the President’s Address, Birla said “The Chair has given a ruling but despite that you are repeatedly showing disrespect to the Chair’s ruling. I urge you to keep the dignity of the House..you speak on the President’s Address..speak on policies..criticise..but if we criticise the Army or its conduct it will not be appropriate in the national interest.”

Gandhi retorted: “Everyone in the army knows what happened..you are trying to hide it from the people here…That reality every soldier of this country knows…” Birla intervened again and finally adjourned the House till Tuesday.