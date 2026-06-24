Stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s Prayagraj student rally as Cong taps youth discontent

After holding his Kota rally in Rajasthan, where Rahul Gandhi interacted with students under the Congress’s “Chatron Ki Goonj” initiative, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) is now set to take his campaign to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, with the party launching extensive outreach efforts from Thursday to mobilise students and youth for this rally slated for second week of July.

The Congress has appointed Uttar Pradesh general secretary Anil Yadav as coordinator for the Prayagraj student convention and tasked him with overseeing a month-long campaign focused on student issues such as paper leaks, recruitment delays, unemployment and access to quality education.

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Congress leaders said party workers would fan out across Prayagraj to organise nukkad sabhas, nukkad nataks, pamphlet distribution drives, torchlight marches and meetings with students, teachers, and civil society groups. A missed-call campaign is also being launched for students to register for the programme.

“Prayagraj has historically been a centre of student politics. Students feel Rahul Gandhi raises their concerns and speaks about issues affecting them, whether it is education, paper leaks or recruitments,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

According to Congress leaders, the mobilisation effort is aimed at transforming student grievances into a broader political conversation. The party plans to engage not only Congress-affiliated student activists but also students associated with other organisations, former student union leaders and academics. The party is planning similar outreach efforts in Patna and Delhi for Rahul’s proposed student conventions to be held there later in July.

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Congress leaders said the party would spend the next 15 days building momentum on campuses and among competitive exam aspirants, seeking to channel student discontent over recent paper leaks, recruitment delays and examination-related controversies into a broader political campaign before Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Sources said the final date for his Prayagraj programme has yet to be finalised.

The Congress’s outreach comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a series of student-led protests over competitive examinations. In recent months, aspirants have taken to the streets alleging irregularities in examinations, demanding re-examinations in some cases and protesting against the non-disclosure of answer keys and evaluation processes. Recruitment delays and concerns over vacancies in government jobs have also emerged as recurring themes in student agitations across the state.

The Congress’s selection of Prayagraj for the campaign is being seen as a calculated political move. Besides being one of Uttar Pradesh’s biggest education hubs, the city has long been a hotbed of student politics, with several recent protests over examination-related issues and recruitment finding resonance among students there.

Sources in the Congress said the party is seeking to tap into growing frustration among sections of young voters, particularly competitive exam aspirants affected by alleged paper leaks, cancelled examinations, recruitment delays, re-examinations and reservation-related debates. Through “Chatron Ki Goonj”, the party hopes to position itself as a platform for articulating these concerns while expanding its outreach among first-time and young voters.

The Congress is also hoping to build on its improved electoral position in the region. The Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh, whose victory in the 2024 elections gave the party a foothold in a city that has historically shared strong political links with the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Sources further indicated that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to join Rahul Gandhi at the Prayagraj programme, although a final decision is yet to be announced. Party leaders view the event as part of a broader strategy to revive the Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh and lay the groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the leadership seeking to reconnect with students, youth and first-time voters and translate their dissatisfaction into political support ahead of the next Assembly polls.

Addressing the Kota student convention on June 17, Rahul Gandhi had said, “India’s education system is an extortion machine. We want a system that allows you to dream big.” He had also said that the campaign was “not a political meeting… (but) about the young people who are struggling to get a future.”