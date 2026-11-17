BJP and RSS supporters don’t experience or express love because anger and hatred have woven a web in their hearts, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said on Tuesday, hitting back at criticism over his remarks about his parents, Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Rahul recounted his childhood memories of seeing his mother in his father’s lap. BJP leaders criticised Rahul Gandhi over the remarks, saying he had embarrassed his mother.

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In a sharp response, Rahul shared a picture of a sculpture from a Karnataka temple that shows Lord Shiva and his consort, Parvati. “Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives,” he wrote. Rahul ended the post with “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, meaning Truth, Godliness and Beauty.

This was another instance of Rahul pitching Hinduism as “love” and mentioning Lord Shiva, something he did in a Lok Sabha speech where he came to the House with a portrait of the deity.

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was earlier with the Congress, shared a reel of Rahul’s remarks with the caption: “Sorry, Ma’am, he couldn’t spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you’ll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching.”

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Following Rahul’s post on Tuesday, Sarma posted on X, “A person’s decline accelerates the moment they stop standing before God and start posing as one. To portray mortals as Shiv and Parvati is not devotion. It is entitlement grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine. No Gandhi, indeed no human being, can ever become God. We bow before our Bhagwan. We do not equate ourselves with Him. Humility is the foundation of greatness. When arrogance takes its place, the fall has already begun.”

Pankaj Chaudhary, the chief of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said Rahul’s remarks show he has “no understanding of respect due to a mother”. “No understanding of the respect due to a mother. No concern for the dignity of women. No regard for Mother India’s honour. How can someone who does not even know the boundaries of respect in relationships or the Lakshman Rekha for expression in public life be expected to show restraint, the necessary sensitivity, and good judgment in fulfilling national responsibilities?” Chaudhary said in a post on X.

Rahul’s earlier Shiva pitch

On July 1, 2024, Rahul said in Lok Sabha that Lord Shiva symbolises fearlessness and non-violence, underlining that true Hinduism is about courage and peace rather than fear and hatred.

Earlier too, he had sought to contrast Hinduism and Hindutva in public rallies. On December 12, 2021, Gandhi said at a rally in Jaipur that a “Hindu” spends his life in the pursuit of truth (satyagraha), whereas a Hindutvavadi deploys religion as a political tool to pursue power (sattagraha). He added that while Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu, Nathuram Godse was a Hindutvavadi. He asserted that while a Hindu conquers fear, a votary of Hindutva is full of fear, which fills him with hate.

At Sewagram Ashram in Wardha on November 12, 2021, he wondered why Hindus need Hindutva when they already follow Hinduism. He averred that the Upanishads do not teach killing innocent people or beating up minorities, attributing violence to Hindutva and not Hinduism.

Rahul also described the recent opposition protests as Shiv ji ki baaraat, where everyone was welcome – thus seeking to broadbase the opposition to the Special Intensive Revision that led to demands of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. A Congress insider told The Indian Express that these references to Lord Shiva are not just tactical, and that Gandhi is “personally invested” in the deity.

However, politically speaking, Rahul’s repeated references to Lord Shiva seek to endear the Congress to Hindus, who have shifted significantly to the BJP in the last several years. He also seeks to refute the BJP’s claim that it is the party of Hindus, by distinguishing Hinduism and Hindutva – a distinction that was made both by VD Savarkar and multiple scholars who have written on Hindutva. Gandhi also seeks to distance all acts of violence in the name of Hinduism from the religion per se.

However, one flipside of Rahul’s repeated attempts to distinguish the two is that many common people see Hinduism and Hindutva as identical, and can construe criticism of Hindutva as a criticism of Hinduism itself. While the BJP has heavily invested in Lord Ram – it celebrated the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya decades after it had brought it on the party’s agenda at Palampur in 1989, and its workers often chant Jai Shri Ram – Rahul, in celebrating Lord Shiva, has sought to enter the symbolic Hindu space without appearing to imitate the BJP. He is, in other words, trying to carve out a uniquely Hindu space for the Congress while sticking to secular politics. To achieve this, he insists that love and non-violence are core Hindu values, thus ensuring that the Hindu pitch does not make minorities wary of his politics.