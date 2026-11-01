‘You cannot run anywhere’: Rahul Gandhi’s warning to PM Modi from Ramlila

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Sunday said the INDIA bloc would not let “democracy be finished in the country”, claiming that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from office and that “action will be taken” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Kumar.

Addressing a gathering at the Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi said removing Kumar was “the first step to get the country on the right track”. Responding to Shah’s remark that Modi was not going anywhere, Gandhi said, “He will not be allowed to run anywhere. After Gyanesh Kumar, we will come for you. Legal action will be taken. You can’t run anywhere.”

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Gandhi said the crowd had come to send a message to Modi and Shah. “This is not the voice of a political party. This is the voice of Indian youth, farmers and people,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

He alleged that 13.5 crore voters were struck off the rolls after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying one in every seven voters, or 15%, had been removed. The NDA’s margin over the Opposition in 2024 was 3%, he said, calling it “an illegal election, stolen election.” “I am not saying this. The Election Commission of India is,” he said, adding that the numbers came from the poll panel’s removal of voters from the lists.

“This is not regular chori. That someone stole something from a shop. It is theft of the voice of every person,” Gandhi said, describing it as a “rarest of rare” case and “treason.” He said Kumar would “go to jail,” and claimed that “without Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi wouldn’t have become PM and Amit Shah wouldn’t be Home Minister.”

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Turning to the RSS, the LoP alleged that it had “captured all institutions,” which he said belonged to the people and not to the RSS or the BJP. He accused the government of favouring a few business houses. “All the money has gone to a few people — Adani, Ambani… Their loans are waived. But if a farmer’s son wants money and can’t repay a loan, they are sent to jail,” he said. “We don’t want a country where everything belongs to Adani.”

Invoking Shiv ki barat, Gandhi said he wanted an India open to everyone. “If a farmer works hard, he should be allowed to fulfil his dream. If a student studies for 18 hours, they should be rewarded,” he said.

Gandhi said he does not hate Modi, Shah or Kumar. “We will not attack the RSS or BJP people. We won’t kill them,” he said. Gandhi said the voice of the people matters more to him than religion: “If you ask me my religion, I will say that it is the voice of the people. The BJP and RSS have spread hatred and that has harmed the country,” he said.