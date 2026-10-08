Rahul Gandhi stood guard, Priyanka lay on the road — then the police moved in

The dramatic events on Wednesday started off rather innocuously with a lunch for Opposition INDIA bloc leaders hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the Sagar Ratna restaurant in Janpath in central Delhi.

While the police outside the restaurant prepared to stall any movement of the MPs, the mood inside was full of optimism. The leaders of the INDIA bloc spoke of how they were moving ahead in the “right direction” and that the government was on the “back foot”. Most of the leaders belonging to South Indian states ordered dishes associated with North Indian states, while those from the North and other parts of the country ordered what is broadly clubbed as “South Indian cuisine”, sources said. The variety on the plates ranged from idli and dosa to uttapam and North Indian and South Indian thalis.

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Twelve leaders sat on the main table, including the Gandhi siblings, Kharge, K C Venugopal, RJD’s Manoj Jha, IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)’s John Brittas, and representatives of other parties. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared with others the food he had ordered, said those present at the lunch.

Following the lunch, the MPs exited the restaurant and announced to the media contingent that had gathered outside that they would make their way to Jantar Mantar in three deluxe buses parked outside to keep up the pressure on the government for the second straight day, demanding that they be allowed to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commissioners.

The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by cops in dramatic circumstances. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by cops in dramatic circumstances. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Opposition, it seemed, was prepared for the long haul, stacking the buses with energy drinks, snacks, and plenty of water.

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As the buses left Janpath and slowly inched towards Jantar Mantar, less than a kilometre away, the word had gone around among Congress workers that the top leadership was heading towards a flash protest. Hundreds of Congress workers joined them, walking alongside the buses and raising slogans.

Soon afterwards, several Congress MPs, including Imran Masood, Deepender Hooda, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress, climbed atop their bus and waved a Tricolour, giving the protest march the colour of a celebratory roadshow.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were dragged away by Delhi Police – for a second time in as many days – after opposition MPs kick-started Day 2 of protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar quit over irregularities in the SIR process. Read: https://t.co/Pp0FWnfH1t https://t.co/rNZdgtRgIY — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 7, 2026

Once the destination was just metres away, the mood changed and became more confrontational as the police stopped the buses from entering the road to Jantar Mantar. The police had already barricaded it and a face-off appeared on the cards. Then came the tipping point, as the situation hurtled towards a skirmish.

Near the Windsor Place roundabout, Congress workers, including those from the party’s student and youth wings, were pushed back as the police tried to stop them from progressing. As several Congress workers sustained minor injuries in the ensuing melee, those in the buses decided to get down. “How could we stay inside when our workers were being bashed up?” asked an MP.

Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Congress agitators stand atop a bus on Day 2 of their anti-CEC protest in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

This, sources said, marked a “change of plan”. “We thought we would sit in the bus till night,” said an Opposition leader.

Sit-in and punctured tyres

The parliamentarians led by Rahul Gandhi got off their buses and attempted to begin an impromptu sit-in. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lay on the road, shielded by other MPs and party workers, while her brother stood guard, pushing back the police personnel attempting to break up the protest. “This is my sister,” the LoP shouted at the police. “He became a shield,” said a Congress MP.

Heavy police presence ahead of the protest. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Heavy police presence ahead of the protest. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

But as it unfolded on Tuesday, both the LoP, Priyanka Gandhi, and other Opposition leaders were eventually pushed into police buses amid allegations that the police used force on them. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra sustained injuries to her face and hands, and was seen showing her counterparts that she had been left bloodied.

As the police bus carrying Rahul Gandhi made its way to the Barakhamba police station, some Congress workers punctured one of its tyres, bringing it to a screeching halt. As the police waited for backup, the LoP sent out a video message saying the fight would continue till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. “This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country,” he said.

We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us. https://t.co/MgvabcQPPR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2026

Priyanka and other MPs and Opposition leaders were taken to far-off Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town. Eventually, all were released after hours of dramatic scenes.

The INDIA bloc is learnt to be planning another protest on Thursday and has kept the details under wraps, sharing them with only a few select leaders, to catch the police off guard. “More MPs, more parties will come on Thursday,” claimed a senior MP.