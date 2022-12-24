Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: Attendance always lower than national average

Busy traversing the country as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi skipped the Winter Session of Parliament that concluded on Friday.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress leader’s parliamentary attendance stands at 53 per cent, as per PRS Legislative Research. This is way below the 79 per cent national average of MPs’ attendance, according to data PRS compiled till December 21. Gandhi represents Wayanad in Kerala. The average attendance of MPs from Kerala is 84 per cent.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, Gandhi participated in five debates. The national average is 39.7 while the state average is 66.1. Gandhi has posed 86 questions during the 17th Lok Sabha, which is 86 more than the previous two Lok Sabhas combined. The national average in the 17th Lok Sabha is 155, while the state average is 207, PRS noted.

Similar picture

The Congress leader’s numbers were similar in the 16th Lok Sabha

(2014-’19). The attendance of Gandhi, who represented Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was 52 per cent while the national average was 80 per cent and the state average was 86 per cent.

He participated in 14 debates – the national average was 67.1 while the state average was 109.6. He asked zero questions. The national average was 293 questions and the state average 198.

Between 2009 and 2014, during the 15th Lok Sabha, Gandhi represented Amethi. His attendance in five years was 43 per cent. The national average was 76 per cent, with the average attendance of MPs from Uttar Pradesh being 79 per cent. He participated in two debates. The national Average was 37.9 and the state average was 43.9.

Again, as in the following Lok Sabha, the Congress leader asked zero questions. The national and state averages were 300 and 254 questions, respectively.

In February 2015, months after Narendra Modi and the BJP stormed to power, Rahul asked his mother and then Congress president Sonia Gandhi for “some time to reflect on recent events and future course of the party”. This coincided with the Budget session.

The BJP targeted the Congress over Rahul’s absence from Parliament. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said people of the country had already sent the Congress on a long leave.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said Congress had been reduced to 44 seats in the Lok Sabha due to the absence of its leaders in Parliament over the past decade.