Rahul Gandhi rounds off Kashmir visit with Kheer Bhawani, Hazratbal visits

After covering thousands of kilometres during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which concluded on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday travelled to Ganderbal, about 20 km from Srinagar, to pay obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Upon his return to Srinagar, Rahul visited the Hazratbal shrine in the city and left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

The Kheer Bhawani temple, also known as Ragnya Devi temple, is one of the most important temples for Kashmiri Pandits. The Gandhi siblings travelled to the village of Tulmulla in central Kashmir’s Budgam, where the temple is located, in the morning, accompanied by party leaders. The party’s chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Sharma, told The Indian Express that it was a private visit.



“Today @RahulGandhi ji and @Priyankagandhi ji bowed their heads in Kheer Bhavani temple and prayed for the country’s unity, prosperity and took blessings of the mother,” tweeted the Congress.

On his return from the temple, Rahul went to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the most sacred Muslim shrine in the Valley, along with Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir president Vikar Rasool. “Today @RahulGandhi ji reached Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country,” tweeted the Congress.

Rahul arrived in the Valley on January 27 as part of the Yatra. His padayatra started from Qazigund in south Kashmir and ended in Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk two days later. On Sunday, the Congress MP unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, 75 years after his great-grandfather Jawahar Lal Nehru unfurled the national flag there and promised Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

The yatra culminated on Monday with a public rally in Srinagar that was supposed to be a show of unity of the opposition. But, not many Opposition leaders turned up at the rally because of heavy snowfall that led to flights being grounded. During the day, Rahul and Priyanka were seen indulging in a snowball fight.

At the public meeting, Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of instigating violence. Speaking about his roots in the region, the Congress leader said Kashmir was home to him as his ancestors were from here before moving to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, visits to religious shrines were a regular affair for Rahul Gandhi — from the Masjid-E-Azam, Suttur Math, and St Philomena’s Cathedral in Mysuru to performing aarti at the Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh and visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.