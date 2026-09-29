Why Rahul Gandhi summoned Kanhaiya Kumar and what he asked

Weeks after it was routed in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, failing to win a seat in the central panel for the first time in over a decade, the Congress’s NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and president Vinod Jakhar were summoned by Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) sought answers on the defeat from the two leaders, it is learnt.

The NSUI, or the National Students’ Union of India, is the Congress’s student wing. The meeting came at a time when Gandhi’s student outreach, “Chhatron ki Goonj”, has drawn sizable crowds in different cities and the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are preparing to corner the Election Commission over its internal differences on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP had led the protests against the NEET exam paper leak, which forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister in July, bringing to the fore youth discontent on various issues.