Why Rahul Gandhi summoned Kanhaiya Kumar and what he asked
LoP unhappy with Kumar and Vinod Jakhar over DUSU poll rout amid Congress’s Gen-Z outreach, say sources.
Weeks after it was routed in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, failing to win a seat in the central panel for the first time in over a decade, the Congress’s NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and president Vinod Jakhar were summoned by Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) sought answers on the defeat from the two leaders, it is learnt.
The NSUI, or the National Students’ Union of India, is the Congress’s student wing. The meeting came at a time when Gandhi’s student outreach, “Chhatron ki Goonj”, has drawn sizable crowds in different cities and the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are preparing to corner the Election Commission over its internal differences on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP had led the protests against the NEET exam paper leak, which forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union Education Minister in July, bringing to the fore youth discontent on various issues.
Sources said Gandhi was unhappy with Kumar and Jakhar over the NSUI’s defeat at a time when the Congress is making sustained efforts to reach out to the youth and Gen-Z voters. The leaders have submitted a report to the LoP, who asked them specific questions about the reasons for the defeat in the DUSU polls. Gandhi is also learnt to have asked Jhakkar and Kumar pointed questions about why Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who left the NSUI, was not accommodated and given a ticket. The two leaders are learnt to have told Gandhi that the conditions Shokeen had placed were unreasonable. However, Gandhi was not happy with the way the matter was handled, said sources.
The NSUI failed to win a single post in the four-member DUSU central panel.
The RSS-linked student outfit ABVP won the president, secretary, and joint-secretary posts, while Shokeen was elected vice-president.
Shokeen has been active in student politics since 2023 and served as a student representative in his college. He campaigned for the NSUI in the 2023 and 2024 elections and sought its organisational ticket in 2025, but was not selected. This year, after allegedly again failing to get a ticket, he decided to contest independently.
Senior Congress leader Amitabh Dubey dismissed reports of the NSUI denying Shokeen a ticket, labelling the claim false. “He was offered the President’s ticket, which he turned down. He then chose to contest the position of VP as an independent. Why would he not want to be President?” Dubey wrote on X.