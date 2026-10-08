Day after detentions, Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition’s silent protest at Raj Ghat

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc MPs to Raj Ghat on Day 3 of the opposition’s vociferous protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The MPs travelled in buses from a restaurant in Connaught Place – Moets – at which they’d gathered this afternoon for a pre-protest lunch. The tactic was the same as Wednesday – a joint lunch (at Sagar Ratna on Janpath) – and a shared bus ride to the protest site.

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Wednesday’s protest plans were disrupted by Delhi Police; the cops set up barricades and intercepted buses carrying the opposition MPs to the Jantar Mantar protest site.

What followed was entirely predictable – a sea of enraged party workers spilled out of the buses and swarmed around the cops while they dragged protesters and politicians away.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained – for a second time in as many days – and faced police cases – for a second time in as many days.

This afternoon’s protest was, by comparison, much calmer.

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Buses carrying opposition MPs wound their way slowly to Raj Ghat on the Yamuna’s banks – a distance of 4.5 km – and, once there, they stepped out and sat in silent protest on the lawn. A few hours later – unaccosted by police – they got back in the buses and left.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge, नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ लोकसभा-राज्यसभा के सांसदों ने राजघाट में बापू को नमन कर मोदी सरकार को सद्बुद्धि देने की कामना की। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और ज्ञानेश कुमार मिलकर वोट चोरी कर रहे हैं, जनता से वोट देने का अधिकार छीन रहे हैं। ये संविधान पर हमला है। हम इसे बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। 📍 दिल्ली — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2026

The protests – including those in Mumbai and Bengaluru spearheaded by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party – are pushing for CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign or be removed

Kumar came under fire after the Express reported last month that the other two commissioners – Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi – had objected repeatedly to aspects of the voter re-verification drive, i.e., the Special Intensive Revision.

The objections included red flags over ‘illegal’ changes to Form 6 and centralisation of control of ECINET, the voter rolls database. The Election Commission later rolled back the changes to Form 6 and announced special drives to re-enlist ‘left out’ voters.

On Wednesday Rahul Gandhi – while he was being taken away in a police van – told reporters the protests will continue till Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns… this is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that (Prime Minister) Modi or (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” he declared.