‘Elections are fundamentally broken, Gyanesh Kumar must resign’: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he started by showing video clips of speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which they are seen saying how the BJP will remain in power for a long time.
A day after The Indian Express reported on the unprecedented rupture within the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Elections in the country are “fundamentally broken” and “laws are under question”, he said.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he started by showing video clips of speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which they are seen saying how the BJP will remain in power for a long time.
“I come from a political family. No political leader can say or make such statements. In India, there is a force called anti-incumbency… It doesn’t spare anybody. Indira Gandhi ji won the Bangladesh war. And within a year or two, massive anti-incumbency… The same happens to leader after leader. (But) for some reason, it doesn’t happen to Narendra Modi, Mr Shah, BJP,” he said.
“States swing… We can understand the popularity of a person, understand the performance of a government. But can’t understand how anti-incumbency disappears. It doesn’t exist in North Korea… There is no democracy where anti- incumbency doesn’t work. We are looking for answers to where it went here. And we have found answers,” Gandhi said.