‘Elections are fundamentally broken, Gyanesh Kumar must resign’: Rahul Gandhi

A day after The Indian Express reported on the unprecedented rupture within the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Elections in the country are “fundamentally broken” and “laws are under question”, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he started by showing video clips of speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which they are seen saying how the BJP will remain in power for a long time.