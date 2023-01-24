Digvijaya Singh said a ridiculous thing… no need of proof from Army: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday termed as “ridiculous” party veteran Digvijaya Singh’s remarks questioning the surgical strikes conducted in 2016 on terror camps across the LoC in Pakistan. He said he completely disagreed with Singh’s remarks.

“I don’t agree with what Digvijaya Singh has said. We completely trust our Army. The Army doesn’t need to furnish proof if it does something. I personally completely disagreed with what he had said,” Gandhi told a press conference in Jammu.

Asked why action was not taken against Singh, who has in the past too left the party red-faced with his remarks, Gandhi said the Congress was a democratic party and not a dictatorship.

“We are a democratic party. And we are not a dictatorship. We don’t run our party with principles of coercion. We don’t appreciate Mr Digvijaya’s personal views. But the views of the party are above Digvijaya’s views. The views of the party are generated from a conversation within the party. I would like to assure you that Mr Digvijaya Singh’s views are outline views. They are not views that are held by the centre of the party,” he said.

“We are absolutely crystal clear that the armed forces do a job. They do a job exceptionally well and they do not need to be providing proof for anything,” he added.

Elaborating, he said “It is in the culture of our party to allow conversations and sometimes when those conversations happen people who have extreme views air their views. So we try to manage a conversation. In the BJP and the RSS there is no conversation. They just decide that this is what is going to be and nobody can talk after that. It is like demonetisation. The Prime Minister gets up one morning and we are going to demonetise. Or like GST where you completely destroy the backbone of the country because you are not having a conversation.”

“We think a conversation is very very important. Sometimes, of course, there are people in every conversation who will say ridiculous things. And in this case, I am sorry to have to say this about a senior leader, he said a ridiculous thing,” Gandhi added.

Advertisement

The Congress leader also spoke about the row over BBC’s documentary on Narendra Modi and his Gujarat government’s response to the 2002 riots. Gandhi said, “if you read our scriptures, if you read the Bhagavad Gita or the Upanishads, you will see that it is written in it that the truth cannot be hidden. The truth always comes out. So you can ban, you can suppress the press, you can control the institutions, you can use the CBI, ED and all this stuff, but the truth is the truth. Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out.”

Asked why Chaudhary Lal Singh was not invited to be on the stage, and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DAP was not invited to be part of the Yatra, Gandhi said “Lal Singhji supported the Yatra. And we appreciate his sentiments. Those from Ghulam Nabi’s party were sitting with us on the stage. Ninety percent of them are already in the Congress. Now, I think there is only Ghulam Nabi Azadji on that side… My respects to Ghulam Nabiji. And I apologise for any hurt that we may have caused to either Lal Singhji or Ghulam Nabi Azadji. We are nice people.”

Gandhi also stated that Digvijaya Singh’s remarks have not damaged the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he said has received tremendous support. “Millions of people have walked across the breadth of this country. They have supported this yatra. And this yatra has changed the narrative in the country…. You in the media might not like to accept it. But it is a fact, and nothing can change that. One or two comment that are said by a leader are not going to change the fundamental fact that the yatra has been a success, the yatra has brought India together, the yatra has shown that Indian people believe much more in love and affection than in hatred and anger. And I am quite pleased with what the Yatra has achieved,” he said.