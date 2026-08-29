Kharge ‘purification’ row: Rahul Gandhi calls for FIR, Minister denies BJP link

Flagging the “shuddhikaran (purification)” ritual carried out at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress president and Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge there earlier this month, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called it a “crime,” an expression of “untouchability,” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order registration of an FIR in the matter.

At a press conference, Gandhi framed the Haldwani incident as equivalent to “untouchability” that Dalits face across India, alleging that it indicated the “BJP-RSS mindset”.

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Gandhi’s attack came at a time when caste has become a key issue in the national political discourse. While the Congress demanded a caste census and the Narendra Modi government eventually announced it, the UGC equity regulations, albeit stayed by the Supreme Court earlier this year, have caused resentment among a section of general category people. At a recent event in Pune, Gandhi had also attacked Manusmriti, urging girl students to “smash patriarchy”, triggering a counter-attack from BJP leaders.

‘Two ideologies’

Seeking “justice” for Kharge, Gandhi said there were “two ideologies fighting in the country – the Constitution of India and that of the BJP-RSS”.

“Whatever politics is happening in the country is between these two ideologies. For thousands of years, Dalits have faced violence in this country. As per the Constitution, it is illegal. In schools, Dalit children are made to clean toilets and sweep… Dalits are not allowed to drink water from wells. At tea stalls, there are two types of cups… During baraats, which should be a happy occasion, thousands of Dalits have to wear helmets when they climb the horse. This is the reality of UP, India and north India. You can see it in cities and villages,” the LoP said.

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Gandhi also said that when the Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully visited a temple in his state, then it was “purified”, and the same was done for Kharge. “When he (Kharge) goes to Ramlila ground in Haldwani to give a speech, then that place is purified,” he said adding that when Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, an NDA ally, went to a temple, the same “purification” happened.

“Who does this? It is BJP-RSS people. And it is a crime as per the Constitution. We are calling it ‘purification,’ but this is untouchability, which was made illegal, and BJP people are practising untouchability. When they are doing this, they are saying Dalits should not be touched and that they are dirty,” alleged Gandhi.

Union Minister denies charges

Uttarakhand BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, denied Gandhi’s allegations over the Haldwani incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tamta, a Dalit leader and Almora MP, said: “There was a rally by Kharge ji there, and there was also religious sloganeering, I think, from people of the minority community. That is Ramlila ground; the ground doesn’t belong to the BJP. Yajnas and pujas keep happening there. The BJP or the government had no role in this. According to the information I have, there was a lot of littering during the sabha. The cleaning was not ordered by the government; it was by some religious organisation. They do the cleaning each time, whenever there is a political rally. They do this for all Ramlila grounds.”

He added, “In Uttarakhand, in Ram Lilas, all characters are played by people of all religions. There is no such feeling there. Rahul ji, don’t try to malign Uttarakhand like this.”

Congress ups ante

As the BJP now looks to intensify its engagement with its upper caste base amid perceived discontent in sections among them over the UGC equity rules and the reservation row, especially after its Bankipur Assembly bypoll loss, the Congress has turned up the heat on it.

Gandhi underlined that the Congress wanted an FIR against those who did the “purification” in Haldwani. “The PM says he is for all castes, and his state president is saying that the ‘purification’ was right. Their people did it. Those in the RSS. We want the PM to order an FIR under SC/ST Act against those people who did it,” he said.

Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt had recently triggered a controversy after he defended the “purification” ceremony at Haldwani. “This incident shows us the mindset of the BJP-RSS people. They don’t want Dalits of the country to move ahead, live with respect and succeed. They say something, but this is their mindset,” Gandhi said.

Asked about Kharge expressing disappointment over several Congress leaders not openly coming out in support of him on the “purification” issue by condemning it, Gandhi said: “That is not what happened. He said that certain people didn’t support him. He didn’t say that the vast majority of Congress people didn’t support him. I supported him. Several other people did too.”

The issue went beyond Kharge, Gandhi said. “It concerns every Dalit person. We have raised this here. This is the tip of the iceberg. If the Congress president can face this openly, then imagine what happens in school with a four-year-old child,” he said, adding that the Congress won’t let the Uttarakhand BJP chief “escape” this incident.

Asked about the PM and BSP chief Mayawati not speaking on this issue, Gandhi said: “I have no interest in the silence. Our interest is in illegality… If the PM wants to speak or not, we have no interest. If Mayawati ji speaks or not, we have no interest.”

Haldwani event

Two days after Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Haldwani on August 8, a controversy erupted when an organisation Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas performed a “shuddhikaran havan” at Ramlila Maidan there on August 10.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas president Girish Chandra Pandey denied any association with the BJP and RSS. He said the “shuddhikaran hawan” was performed as the Hindu community’s sentiments were hurt because Kharge had earlier called Hindu organisations a “snake” and later used the “Hindu cultural site” in Haldwani for a political purpose.

Pandey claimed he was referring to Kharge’s remark during the Assam Assembly poll campaign earlier this year when he had described the ideology of the RSS and BJP as a “venomous snake”. He also claimed that four Dalits were among the people who performed the havan. Pandey said he founded this organisation three months ago to spread religious and social awareness.

– With inputs from Lalmani Verma in Lucknow